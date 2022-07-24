Carrie Underwood, her husband Mike Fisher, and their sones Isaiah and Jacob recently headed out to Dollywood for some fun. The country music superstar decided to share some photos and even videos from their trip. Dollywood, of course, is the creation of Dolly Parton. Any trip out there will be a fun one and Underwood definitely showed that there was fun had by all.

One fan got a look at these images and chimed in with a comment. The person writes, “Oh we loved Dollywood. We went for the first time last fall and will definitely go again”. Another one says, “Fun spot! My kids loved it”. We note that Underwood said these were from a recent trip. Well, someone happened to snap a few photos of her there. She showed up with some fans along for the good times.

Carrie Underwood Enjoys Family Time Before Her Tour

It’s probably a good thing that Carrie Underwood is enjoying family time right now. Why? Well, the American Idol winner is getting set to remark on her Denim & Rhinestones Tour in support of her latest album. Yes, it is titled Denim & Rhinestones. She is busy promoting the album and happened to make an appearance on The Tonight Show. Backed by a band, Underwood performed the song Pink Champagne. She was dressed well for showing up alongside host Jimmy Fallon on the NBC late-night show.

Recently, Underwood did say that she and her husband make “such a great team.” She talked about it a bit more in an interview with TV station WEZL. “I just love that I feel like we’re such a great team,” Underwood said. “I love it that he gets to now work with Isaiah on sports and things like that, and I know he loves it too.” Fisher keeps himself busy with work in Nashville and connecting with organizations like nonprofits. Of course, while Underwood is on the road, Fisher takes care of their sons.

While that new album is out for people to pick up and enjoy, Underwood happened to discuss some of her influences for it. Before talking a little about them, she would tell AP Entertainment that the main focus was around being happy. She wanted to do happy songs. Underwood said that “I feel like that was what all of this was about. Just having fun, making music I love, obviously. Influences work their way out and into whatever it is I’m working on, so we just didn’t fight them.” There is something beautiful and fun in a lot of her new music. It will be cool to see how her fans just dig these new tunes. They’ll probably be in line for tickets to the concerts, too.