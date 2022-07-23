LOOK: Carrie Underwood Reveals One of Her ‘Happy Places’

We all have our own “happy place,” but for country music superstar Carrie Underwood, hers happens to be the garden. Taking to Instagram with a new reel, the American Idol alum shared photos of huge peaches, tomatoes, melons, zucchinis, and more. Check it out.

In her caption, the “Ghost Story” singer wrote, “My garden is one of my happy places…when I’m getting my hands dirty it’s my time for thought and reflection.”

To her fans, she said, “Enjoy a little taste of calm…from my #Garden to yours.”

Heightening the beauty of her happy place, Carrie Underwood even set the video to the tune of one of her latest songs off of the Denim & Rhinestones album, “Garden.”

In the comments, fans of the country music singer shared their own love for her garden.

“Your garden looks awesome!” one follower wrote. “Love the song, too!”

Another commented, “Seriously, woman, what can’t you do?!”

Others took a moment to brag about their own gardens, with one Carrie Underwood fan gushing, “Looks beautiful Carrie! My fiancé and I have been working on growing a garden for two years and are still learning new hacks. Nothing better than needing a tomato and going out to the garden to pick one!”

We couldn’t agree more.

Carrie Underwood’s ‘Revenge Songs’

Carrie Underwood is unlike many country singers for many reasons, however, musically, it’s because she refuses to spend a lot of time on love songs. Instead, she thrives on “revenge” type hits, ranging from her 2005 hit “Before He Cheats” to 2015’s “Dirty Laundry,” even encompassing one of her latest pieces “Ghost Story.”

Last month, the country singer made an appearance on Amazon’s Country Heat Weekly, where she went a little into detail about her lyrical preferences.

“You know what I don’t have?” she asked during her appearance. “Love songs.”

Humorously, she explained, “I don’t sing love songs. I would rather kill a dude then talk about how much I love them.”

That said, that doesn’t make her heartless. After all, the 39-year-old star has been married to her husband and Canadian-American former hockey player Mike Fisher since 2010. The famous couple also shares two sons, Isaiah Michael Fisher and Jacob Bryan Fisher.

Underwood further admitted during her Country Heat Weekly appearance, “It’s true. I just love the strong character that doesn’t take anything from anybody.”

In speaking about “Ghost Story” specifically, she explained how it’s different from her other “revenge” songs.

“[Y]ou think about ‘Ghost Story,’ you know she’s not doing anything to get revenge on this guy. It’s just like, ‘I’m just telling you that you’re gonna want me back and I’m not gonna be there.'”

Less seriously, though, she joked, “If you’ve been done wrong, I’ve got you.”