LOOK: Eminem’s New Post Has Social Media Going Absolutely Crazy

As a man who keeps up with the times, Eminem is active on social media. And as one of, if not the biggest name in hip-hop history, it’s not uncommon for his posts to go viral. The legendary rapper regularly receives tens of thousands of likes on Twitter and hundreds of thousands on Instagram.

The majority of his posts are promotional content for songs, albums, and other appearances, and they never fail to do well. However, it’s the occasional personal posts that truly send fans into a frenzy. And a recent post was so mind-blowingly iconic that it caught the attention of millions.

In between promotional posts for his new greatest hits compilation Curtain Call 2, Eminem casually dropped a picture in a recording studio. “Just a few bros.. hangin out,” he captioned the image. What made the internet explode was the friends in the studio with him.

Eminem was flanked by none other than Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. Not only were fans thrilled to see three of the biggest names in the history of hip-hop spending time together but it also served as another teaser for the trio’s upcoming project.

just a few bros.. hangin out. pic.twitter.com/3yCid6vJH7 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 15, 2022

Eminem nonchalantly sent the internet ablaze just days after Snoop Dogg hinted to Entertainment Tonight that they were working together for the first in three decades. “We’re cooking up a little something,” Snoop said. “I don’t wanna talk about it too much, but we’re back together again.”

“It’s been 30 years since we worked on a record,” he continued. “And we’re doing something, we’re working on something.”

Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Dr Dre Have Been Friends for Decades

Their collaborations are few and far between. Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre, however, have been friends for decades, each playing an important role in the others’ careers.

It all started way back in 1992 with Dr. Dre’s debut solo album, The Chronic. Snoop Dogg is not only heavily featured on the album but is widely believed to be a major contributing factor in its massive success.

A year later, Dr. Dre produced Snoop’s first solo album, Doggystyle. Then, in 1999, Dr. Dre released 2001 aka The Chronic II. While his second studio album featured a long list of guest contributions, two of the most notable were Snoop Dogg and Eminem.

The trio worked together once more on Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP in 2000, but only on a single song. Dr. Dre produced the track “B–ch Please II” for the album, which featured Snoop Dogg.

They haven’t worked together since – except, of course, for the absolutely legendary 2022 Super Bowl halftime show in Los Angeles. Now, however, it appears they’ve been struck with inspiration.

Along with Snoop’s mystery project, the hip-hop icon recently released a surprise single with Eminem. The track, entitled “From the D 2 the LBC,” is an ode to the rappers’ respective cities, Detriot and Long Beach.