LOOK: Luke Combs Marks First Shows Back Since Birth of Son Tex With Epic Photo Drop

At only 32 years old, there isn’t much country singer Luke Combs hasn’t done. Debuting his first album This One’s for You in 2017, the last five years flew by as he topped the music charts in several territories and also won a total of 15 awards doing it. They included Top Country Artist, Top Country Album, and Male Vocalist of the Year. Although Combs has been in country music for a short time, his love for music goes back to when he was a child, performing at Carnegie Hall.

Known for being present on social media, Luke Combs took a hiatus recently when he and his wife, Nicole, welcomed their son, Tex Lawrence. The only time the singer posted online during that time was to give fans a glimpse at the newest member of their loving family. He captioned the picture with, “This is what my days at home look like now. Couldn’t be happier about that. Been amazing getting to spend time with [Nicole] and little Tex.”

Luke Combs Is Back

While family is the most important thing for the singer, he couldn’t wait to get back on stage in front of his fans. And taking a trip to perform in Canada, Luke Combs received a welcome he wasn’t prepared for as screaming fans packed each venue. Wanting to show how much he cares and loves the support he and his family received, Combs shared a picture of him performing, writing, “Cavendish, Quebec and Ottawa – THANK YOU! 1st shows back since little Tex arrived and y’all came ready to party!! Thank y’all for having me.”

Wanting to be involved in his son’s life, Luke Combs prepared to take some time off with his family, even noting that he was ready to change diapers. “I’m assuming I’ll end up doing a lot of that, man. I would think so. I just figure, you know, she had to kind of grow him for nine months, so I figure I can at least do something at this point. It’s like, you don’t really do anything for nine months. If you didn’t do anything after that, [you’re] kind of like a deadbeat at that point.”

The Fourth Act For Apple Music Live

With a growing family and promising career, the future appears wide open for Luke Combs as Apple Music Live announced he would be the fourth act in their live concert series streaming on July 28th.

Excited about working with Apple Music, Luke Combs admitted, “Apple Music has been a big part of helping me get my music out to my fans, so I jumped at the idea of being able to play a special live show for them to enjoy. I also couldn’t think of a better place to do it than back home in North Carolina at Coyote Joe’s — a venue that I have lots of great memories at. I’m really looking forward to playing the full album live for the fans and everyone being able to watch it on August 24!”