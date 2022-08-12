LOOK: Marilyn Manson Spotted With No Makeup, Is Nearly Unrecognizable

Like Ozzy Osbourne, iconic for biting the head off of a bat while performing, Marilyn Manson has spent his career employing what is commonly known as the shock factor. He often pushes the limits of what is socially acceptable on stage. Amid sexual abuse allegations from multiple women, the rock star has made a rare public outing though, shockingly, without makeup. And photos prove Manson is hardly recognizable without his trademark bold eyeliner.

Photos, which you can view here, show Marilyn Manson in his signature black attire. But, the Daily Mail reports he traded his typically white-powdered face, eyeliner, and occasional bold lipstick for a night of simplicity with his wife, Lindsey Usich.

Images show Manson wearing a black pair of pants, a plain black shirt, and a long black trenchcoat. A brief video shows the rocker signing a handful of autographs before going about his night.

Manson Facing Multiple Lawsuits Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations

Marilyn Manson can be polarizing as an artist, with listeners either loving or hating his performances. However, currently, the musician faces public backlash as several women have filed sexual abuse allegations against him.

As per the outlet, the accusers include Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco and model Ashley Morgan Smithine. The third has been referred to as “a Jane Doe.” In addition, another suit, filed by Marilyn Manson’s former assistant, Ashley Walters, was recently dismissed by a judge. The decision cited the statute of limitations.

Wood, speaking about her alleged abuse, said during a previous appearance on The View, “I am sad, because this is how it works, this is pretty much what every survivor that tries to expose someone in a position of power goes through, and this is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet.”

Marilyn Manson personally denied any of the claims against him months ago in a post on social media.

Sharon Osbourne Speaks Out About Marilyn Manson Abuse Claims

Sharon Osbourne has been steeped in the music industry for decades and has worked alongside Marilyn Manson and other rockstars, not to mention her globally iconic husband Ozzy Osbourne, for many years. When the sexual abuse claims made headlines this past spring, Mrs. Osbourne weighed in about her own experiences with the rockstar.

Sharon Osbourne previously spoke about her interactions with Manson during an airing of The Talk several months ago. There, she emphasized that while she’s not personally close with the musician, they’ve maintained a professional relationship.

“I’ve known Marilyn for 25 years,” Osbourne said during the segment…and, obviously, I would not know what goes on in his bedroom; neither do I want to.”

She continued, “I know nothing about his sexual preferences or the way he treats women. I know how he treats an older woman, which is me, and he’s always been respectful.”