LOOK: Nicole Combs and Baby Tex Scout Out Luke Combs’ Atlanta Stadium Show in New Post

Luke Combs aims to sell out his third stadium show this year on Saturday. “The Kind of Love We Make” singer is headlining Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, home of the Falcons. He already sold out stadiums in Denver and Seattle this year. It’s been a massive 2022 for Luke and his wife Nicole.

Nicole Combs arrived to the stadium with her husband a day early, and she’s sharing photos of the place. The stadium holds more than 70,000 people, but Nicole likes every view.

“almost passed out getting up here, but I have to say there ain’t a bad seat in the house! ATL bout to be on fire tomorrow night,” she captioned the series of photos.

The series of photos features a nice family shot on the catwalk of the stage. There’s also a selfie of the couple from up top sticking their tongues out.

“Look as [sic] daddy’s work Tex!! Pretty cool eh?!” replied Billy Strings.

“wowza,” added Hailey Whitters.

It’s quite a venue. And Luke Combs will have plenty of good company. Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade offer support for the show. It promises to be a special night in Georgia.

If you’re not near the Peach State this weekend, you can catch Luke Combs from the comfort of your living room on Wednesday. Two performances from his CMA Fest show will be part of a special airing on ABC at 7 p.m. CT. The show includes his classic “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and his latest “The Kind of Love We Make.” The show also features performances by Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood among a host of others. It’s hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King.

Luke Combs Takes ‘Growin’ Up’ on the Road

The show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the last Luke Combs will play this summer. He’s off for the duration of August to finally spend some time at home. He’s been aggressively promoting his latest album, Growin’ Up, since its June release. The album was the first to known Morgan Wallen off of the top of the charts in more than a year.

He officially takes the new album out on the road in September. The tour kicks off with a pair of dates at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Labor Day weekend. He sticks with the concept of two shows in each city on most stops on the tour. There are a couple of single nights north of the border in Ottawa and Montreal. But he’ll have two dates in Toronto and London (ON). The trek wraps with a pair of dates at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on December 9 & 10. Check out the entire tour schedule and get ticket information at his website.