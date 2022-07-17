LOOK: Zach Bryan Shares Absolutely Incredible Portrait Sketched by a Fan

Zach Bryan has officially achieved the level of inspiring fan art. On Sunday, the Oklahoman shared a sketch that a fan made, and it’s pretty incredible. Check out the sketch below.

“just finished this drawing of @zacharylanebryan ! used graphite pencils and based it off this photo,” a follower named Alessandra described her work.

Fans were just as impressed as Zach was. Zach Bryan continued his breakneck pace by releasing another nine tracks on Friday. Summertime Blues is an EP that comes just over a month after his 34-track epic, American Heartbreak. He recently took to Twitter to break down each song on the new EP. He makes it look effortless, sharing that often, he just had one little line or phrase from a song in his head and built an entire track around it.

And he still won’t slow down. Just 24 hours after dropping the new EP, he teased that new material is coming in the form of singles. It’s overwhelming. There’s a lot to take in with Zach Bryan. Fans barely had time to absorb all of American Heartbreak before the new music started coming. There’s no way he can play all of it live, so the setlist is going to be fresh every night. And he’s constantly breaking out new songs live. “Oklahoma Smokeshow” from the new EP debuted at Bonnaroo, which fell between the album releases.

He’s had quite a summer. He was at the Palomino Festival in Pasadena, Calif. earlier this month. Bryan played alongside Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves, Turnpike Troubadours and Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit among others. He talked about how much he listened to Turnpike Troubadours and Isbell recently, and he shared a selfie that he snapped at the festival with the latter.

Zach Bryan on the Road

Zach Bryan has consistently been adding new dates to his endless tour schedule, including a new stop at First Bank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tenn. on September 11.

He just wrapped a monster bill in Whitefish, Mont. at Under the Big Sky Music and Arts Festival. Turnpike Troubadours were also on that bill with him. So were Lainey Wilson, Morgan Wade and American Aquarium among others. Bryan’s next stop is at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in Cleveland, Ohio on July 22. He hops on several more festival bills throughout the summer, from Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, Ohio to Lollapalooza in Chicago. He’ll also support Luke Combs on his next stadium date. That one is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 30. Morgan Wade is also on that one, as is Cody Johnson.

Zach Bryan is at it through November, including a stop at Red Rocks. Check out his entire schedule and get ticket information at his website.