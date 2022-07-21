Loretta Lynn Reacts To Chapel Hart’s Viral ‘America’s Got Talent’ Audition

Country Music legends Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton both had high praise for Chapel Hart’s recent America’s Got Talent performance. Parton gave the trio a huge compliment, while Lynn requested that they perform one of her songs next.

On Tuesday night, the America’s Got Talent judges were blown away by Chapel Hart, a Mississippi-based country trio. The family band performed the original song “You Can Have Him, Jolene,” a contemporary version of Dolly Parton’s hit that topped the charts in 1974. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, as well as cousin Trea Swindle, make up Chapel Hart.

“We were so inspired by the song ‘Jolene’ and we just love the storyline,” the trio told the judges. “We figured though, from 1973 to 2022 we could not still be fighting over the same man, so we just decided to tell her, ‘You can just have him, Jolene.'”

After the performance, Chapel Hart was awarded the Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent. The judges use the Golden Buzzer to allow contestants to skip to the following round. “Trust me, I needed you today,” judge Simon Cowell said after the group’s audition. “I mean, fantastic. Amazing. I love you.” This is only the second time in America’s Got Talent history that the Golden Buzzer has been awarded.

Dolly Parton also had strong praise for the American’s Got Talent performance. She posted a message on social media, noting that her husband’s birthday was also the same day as the trio’s auditions. “What a fun new take on my song, Chapel Hart,” Parton wrote. “Carl’s birthday is today so I think I’ll hang on to him, and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday.”

his birthday 😉 #AGT https://t.co/UFiT1AH84R — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2022

Chapel Hart earned another legendary fan after their America’s Got Talent appearance

The trio was praised by not only Parton but also country music legend Loretta Lynn. Lynn’s Facebook account shared a video clip of the trio’s performance after Chapel Hart’s America’s Got Talent debut. She also captioned the video with a special request. “I love it, ladies. Now I’m wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs!” she wrote.

Of course, the band has made progress in Nashville circles in recent years, with several media outlets lavishing praise on them. The music video for one of Chapel Hart’s previous releases, “Jesus and Alcohol,” featured ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons. They’ve already been recognized by CMT as part of their Next Women of Country, which also included Priscilla Block, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, and others.

In 2021, Chapel Hart released The Girls Are Back in Town, which features “You Can Have Him, Jolene.” Following their America’s Got Talent audition, the album went to No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart.