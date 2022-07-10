Loretta Lynn Reflects on 49th Anniversary of ‘Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man’ With Conway Twitty

On Saturday (July 9th), country music legend Loretta Lynn took to her Instagram to reflect on the 49th anniversary of her album “Lousiana Woman, Mississippi Man” with Conway Twitty.

In the social media post, which features a snapshot of the cover of “Lousiana Woman – Mississippi Man,” Loretta Lynn declared, “I can’t believe that this record is 49 years old today! Where do the years go?”

“Lousiana Woman, Mississippi Man” is the third collaborative album by Conway Twitty and Loretta Lynn. The album was released on July 9, 1973, and features 11 songs. Among the tracks are “For Heaven’s Sake,” “Easy on My Mind,” and “As Good As A Lonely Girl Can Be.”

“Lousiana Woman, Mississippi Man” peaked at number 1 on Billboard’s U.S. Hot Country LPs. It peaked at 153 on BillBoard’s U.S. Top LPs & Tapes. Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty made a total of 10 studio albums, seven compilation albums, 13 singles, and two charted B-sides between 1971 and 1988. Unfortunately, in June 1993, Twitty became ill while performing in Branson, Missouri, and passed away from an abdominal aortic aneurysm. He was 59 years old at the time of his death.

Loretta Lynn Honors Conway Twitty In A Social Media Post

On the 27th anniversary of Conway Twitty’s passing, Loretta Lynn took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the late singer and songwriter. “I can’t believe it’s been 27 years since we lost Conway,” Lynn wrote. She called Twitty one of the best men she’s ever known. “He loved his family and loved his music!”

Loretta Lynn then spoke about how Twitty was the real deal when it came to music. He has more than 40 Billboard #1 singles. She also revealed Twitty other talents. “You might not known he was a heck of a baseball player too – he was offered a spot playing for the Philadelphia Phillies, but was drafted by the army first!”

Loretta Lynn goes on to describe Twitty as being like a brother to her and she couldn’t have asked for a better singing partner. “Doo just loved Conway and I’m so thankful we had him as a friend. 59 was way too young to go. I miss him so much. Love you, Conway!”

In September 2020, Loretta Lynn celebrated Twitty’s birthday in a touching social media post. “I wish everyday that Conway was still here. Losing him nearly killed me and Doo both. He was like a brother to me.”

Loretta Lynn wrote that every time on stage with Twitty was an honor for her. She always felt like he deserved more accolades than country music gave him. “This little Arkansas boy was an entertainer through and through and his voice was unrivaled.”