Loretta Lynn’s Fans Are Loving This Classic Throwback She Posted With Her Sister Crystal Gayle

Loretta Lynn is a legendary country musician whose career spans six decades. She has three Grammy wins on eighteen nominations. She is the most awarded female country recording artist in history. Lynn has earned 24 No. 1 singles and eleven No. 1 albums in her storied career. She is the only female ACM Artist of the Decade (1970s).

On Thursday, her official Twitter account posted a photograph with her sister. The picture, a throwback, had a caption Lynn had written. It read, “Who can guess what year #ThrowbackThursday is from? #sisters @TheCrystalGayle.”

Fans on Twitter were quick to respond with guesses. One user wrote, “1972 guesstimate,” with three red heart emojis attached. Other fans volunteered their best guesses.

Another fan wrote, “Late 60s.” Two fans guessed that the year was 1973.

Two other fans guessed 1974 and 1970, respectively. Of all the responses, 1974 is the most recent year guessed, while “late ’60s” is the earliest time guessed.

Loretta Lynn’s Humble Beginnings

Lynn was born April 14th, 1932 in Butcher Hollow, Kentucky. Her father was a coal miner and a subsistence farmer. Her hit song “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which inspired the film of the same name, drew inspiration from her own upbringing. She had seven siblings. They moved to Wabash, Indiana. However, her father died at 52 years old of black lung from working in the coal mines.

She married a man named Oliver “Doolittle” Lynn. Doolittle had met Loretta only a month before. They married and shortly after moved to a logging community in Washington. In 1953, Doolittle bought her a guitar and encouraged her to start her own band. Her first band was called Loretta and the Trailblazers. Her brother Jay Lee played lead guitar. Loretta would record her first record in 1960: “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl.”

Soon after, Loretta Lynn found her way on the Nashville music scene. By 1967, she had the first of her 16 No. 1 hits, out of 70 charted songs as a solo artist and a duet partner. Some of these hits include “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ on Your Mind)”, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”, “Fist City”, and “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”

Lynn has been a Grand Ole Opry member since she joined on September 25, 1962. Her Opry debut appearance was October 15, 1960. For her long-standing popularity with fans and critics, many hail her as a country icon. The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inducted her in 1983. Five years later in 1988, the Country Music Hall of Fame inducted her, and then the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2008. She was honored at the 2010 Country Music Awards. In 2013, President Barack Obama awarded her the Presidential Medal of Freedom.