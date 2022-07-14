Luke Bryan Absolutely Roasts Blake Shelton on Stage at Vegas Show: VIDEO

It’s getting hot in Nashville as country music stars Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton are knee-deep into their heated rivalry. This one is definitely for the record books. See, Bryan decided to take a couple of shots at Shelton in Las Vegas. He’s in the middle of a residency right now. One fan happened to catch Bryan digging on his good friend Shelton from the stage. If you know anything about these guys, then it’s that they will do this back-and-forth banter a lot. We can pretty much assure you that all of this is in good fun. OK, so let’s see what Luke had to say about his buddy Blake.

“Well, that’s a Michael Buble song that Blake stole,” Bryan said. “I don’t know Blake’s s–t. Y’all sing it.” While Bryan is interacting with the audience, he’s playing and singing the Buble hit Home. He was holding court during a Las Vegas residency at Resorts World titled Luke Bryan: Vegas. “I don’t know two Blake Shelton songs. What’s a good Blake Shelton song?” The crowd there would call out a few selections. Apparently, one response that he repeated said, “There isn’t one” and he giggled. One fan, though, yelled out about a person’s 40th birthday and that seemed to grab Bryan’s attention.

Blake Shelton Does Give Luke Bryan Piece of His Mind About TikTok

According to CountryNow, Shelton one time had a biting retort to knowing that Bryan had a TikTok account. “It doesn’t surprise me that has one of those TikTok accounts, he is one of the most immature grown men I’ve ever met in my life,” Shelton would say with a giggle. “So, he probably is on there doing the dances and still trying to learn how to ride a skateboard from TikTok. All the stuff that 13-year-old kids are doing on there. It does not surprise me in the least.”

These two country music stars just love to kid around. The roasting that Bryan did from the Las Vegas stage was all in good fun. Both of them have even hosted music awards shows in the past. Fans of both musicians know that they have a deep, mutual respect for one another.

Meanwhile, as fans watch to see what happens next between these two, Bryan has a new single out titled Country On. As he was releasing the song, he also stopped by the SiriusXM channel The Highway to talk about it. “Anytime you can reference country music fans in a song, and you can really make it feel natural…,” Bryan said. “This song does that. And I think it’s gonna be pretty amazing to have it out.”