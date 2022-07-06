Luke Bryan Announces Riley Green Will Be Joining Him on Farm Tour 2022

Big news ahead for Luke Bryan‘s Farm Tour 2022 ticket holders! As per the country music star’s latest tweet, one of the genre’s fastest-growing and well-liked rookie artists, Riley Green, will be joining him on his upcoming tour dates this September. Check out his tweet for full details.

“[Riley Green] is joining me on ALL the #FarmTou2022 dates!” Luke Bryan excitedly shared. He invited fans to score their tickets by visiting his website at www.lukebryan.com. As per his post, Farm Tour 2022 consists of five different dates in all, with performances taking place in Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota.

Bryan’s first Farm Tour date takes place on September 15th, with the event concluding in Minnesota on September 24th. Be sure to view ticket prices here.

Luke Bryan Speaks Out About His New Single ‘Country On’

After launching his career in 2007, Luke Bryan has already achieved a record career, with 26 No. 1 Billboard hits to his name. Now though, he may just be working on No. 27, with his song Country On as his latest radio single. Country On made the perfect addition to Outsiders’ July 4th playlists this past weekend as the brand new release highlights blue-collar workers across the U.S.

In speaking about the new single, Luke Bryan highlighted his favorite line:

“Hey, cowboy, keep slinging that rope / Eating that dirt, wearing that gold / Break a leg, rodeo, but just don’t break no bones.”

“I love that lyric,” he admitted to Taste of Country. “It’s just badass.”

The One Margarita singer also spoke about the themes he feels are most powerful within the lyrics.

“It’s obviously got a little bit of patriotism in it,” he said. “It’s got a lot of country pride in it. The hard-working men and women out there, across the United States, I think it speaks to them really well.”

Luke Bryan further shared that amid his work on his next album, he felt Country On fit really well amid the upcoming collection. “As I started thinking about other songs on the album that I’m building,” he explained, “I was like, ‘Man, this thing just settles in so amazing.'”

‘Country On’ Music Video Features Some of Nashville’s First Responders

There’s a handful of traits that makes Luke Bryan’s new single Country On special. However, more than anything it’s that he included some of Music City’s first responders in the song’s music video that makes it all the more powerful. Ahead of Independence Day, Nashville’s metro police department thanked Luke Bryan on Twitter while also highlighting some of the officers that got to feature in the shoot. Check it out.

THANK YOU to @lukebryan for including Officer Evan Grace, Sgt. Zach Bevis & Officer Kelly Turcios in the video for his new song, Country On. The video was recorded in downtown Nashville this morning. pic.twitter.com/y9B1UbiH0f — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 1, 2022

“THANK YOU to [Luke Bryan] for including Officer Evan Grace, Sgt. Zach Bevis, and Officer Kelly Turcios in the video for his new song, Country On.”

As per their tweet, Country On‘s music video was recorded in downtown Nashville on July 1st.