Luke Bryan’s Baby Niece Born Premature

Luke Bryan is anxious to meet one of his new family members after his niece gave birth to a baby boy.

However, the new bundle of joy had some trouble entering the world. When his niece, Jordan, welcomed the baby boy, there were some complications. The new momma delivered the baby prematurely, and he sadly had to spend seven weeks in the hospital.

Jordan and her husband, Clint, welcomed their son, whom they named, Jonathan Chesh Eudy, on May 7. On social media, she wrote that her new baby weighed just 3 lbs., 13 oz. when he was born, but added, “We know he was handpicked from Heaven by the sweetest angels.”

When the “American Idol” judge was asked bout his niece’s new baby boy, the country superstar was all smiles about the new member of the family.

“He’s over six pounds now and they’re pretty close to being able to go home, which is a big deal,” the “Country On” singer said in an interview. “He’s healthy and growing and (I’m) glad to have him here.”

Luke Bryan’s optimism is noteworthy, considering the country star has seen his fair share of losses throughout his life. First, his sister, Jordan’s mom, died in 2007. Later, her father died seven years later.

Luke Bryan on niece’s new baby: ‘I’m ready to put my hands on him’

As a result, Bryan became the legal guardian to Jordan’s younger brother Til and helped the other children as they went from children to young adults.

When Jordan got married last September, it was a bittersweet day for the whole family. However, the most emotional moment of the wedding had to be when she shared a dance with Bryan. There’s no doubt that the two have become close over the years.

“I haven’t had a chance to get in any kisses and snuggles and hugs,” Bryan admitted about seeing baby Jonathan. “I’m ready to put my hands on him.”

Now, the “Waves” singer, who just celebrated another birthday, may have gotten to meet the new baby in recent days. After this interview, Jordan revealed that she and her husband were taking their baby home after 48 days in the hospital’s NICU.

“48 long days later and we finally have our Chesh home,” she began the post. “We couldn’t be more thankful for the team of nurses and doctors that got us here today,” the new mom wrote after having the baby. “To our family and friends, thank you for the prayers, calls, and texts. They meant more than you know. To the good Lord, thank you for blessing us with our precious boy we get to love on everyday.”

She first gushed about the new baby when they announced they welcomed Jonathan back in May. Despite the baby arriving a little earlier than expected, they were still over the moon.