Luke Bryan Hilariously Catches Riley Green Backstage Without a Pass

Riley Green is on the road supporting Luke Bryan for his ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour. The tour stops in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday, and Luke Bryan caught Riley walking around backstage without a pass. Check out his reaction below.

“When Luke Bryan catches you backstage without a pass…” Green captioned the post.

Hey, you can’t be breaking the rules just because your name is on the bill.

Luke Bryan has been showing off his sense of humor a lot this year. This week, he took a spill on stage while dancing. The “Country On” singer managed to keep going through the mishap, and he joked about it later. During a recent return to his Las Vegas residency, he found himself carrying a strange baby. It seems fans, nor Luke, know what to expect on any given night he performs.

New Music from Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan just released a brand new track, “Country On.” He debuted it on the Fourth of July, and it’s sure to be a hit. He says that a new album is on the way and that it’s halfway finished. He’s pretty busy all year. There doesn’t seem to be any time to get into a studio, but he’s finding it. If “Country On” is any indication of what to expect from the rest of the new music, it’ll fit into his catalog perfectly. He says that he wants to spend a couple of more months writing. Then he’ll hit the studio. His most recent full-length was 2020’s Born Here Live Here Die Here. The next album would be his eighth release.

On the Road in 2022

Riley Green better get that backstage pass situation under control, because he’s spending a lot of time with Luke Bryan this year. Bryan recently announced that Green will be on the entire Farm Tour, too. The ‘Farm Tour’ takes the duo to six rural, Midwest communities in September. They’ll perform in Monroeville, Ind., Mechanicsburg, Ohio, Fowlerville, Mich., Murdock, Neb., Boone, Iowa and Eyota, Minn. Those dates are between September 15 and September 24.

That run is wedged between the ongoing ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour and trips back to Las Vegas for Luke Bryan’s residency. He’ll slide in a couple of festival appearances along the way, too. He’s at Rock the Roost in Tallahassee, Fla. on July 23. Bryan will perform at We Fest 2022 in Minnesota on August 6, TidalWave Festival in Atlantic City on August 12 and LASSO in Montreal on August 13.

He also gets back to Las Vegas on Labor Day weekend and again in December to close out 2022. Check out all of the dates on Luke Bryan’s itinerary and get ticket information at his website.