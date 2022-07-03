Luke Bryan Opens Up About New Single ‘Country On’: ‘A Little Patriotism, a Lot of Pride’

Luke Bryan‘s new single “Country On” released just in time for the Fourth of July. The song celebrates the blue-collar America lifestyle. “Country On” has patriotic overtones and commemorates the American down-home, honest way of living.

In an interview with Taste of Country, Bryan spoke about what lyric sold him on recording the song.

“When I heard, ‘Hey, cowboy, keep slinging that rope / Eating that dirt, wearing that gold / Break a leg, rodeo, but just don’t break no bones,‘” he said. “I love that lyric. It’s just badass.”

When speaking about the song, Luke Bryan noted themes of patriotism, hard work, and pride in his new single.

“It’s obviously got a little bit of patriotism in it. It’s got a lot of country pride in it. The hard-working men and women out there, across the United States, I think it speaks to them really well.”

“When I heard it, it kind of tickled my ear, and then I kept listening and kept listening and then as I started thinking about other songs on the album that I’m building … I was like, ‘Man, this thing just settles in so amazing.'”

However, “Country On” contains a premier female vocalist. Sarah Buxton, writer of Keith Urban’s “Stupid Boy” and a frequent collaborator with Bryan, hops on backup vocals for the new song. Luke Bryan spoke to Buxton’s incredible talent.

“This time, she just started singing out there and stepping out there. Her voice is just amazing on it,” he says.

Luke Bryan sums up his thoughts on the song with this simple quote.

“There’s no way you can’t hear it and it not relate to you if you’re a country music fan,” Bryan says.

Lyrics to the new song are found below. Bryan’s latest single is the sixth single from his last album. This fall, Bryan looks to uplift American farmers on his upcoming Farm Tour.

Luke Bryan’s ‘Country On’ Lyrics

Hey, farm boy, keep dropping that plow / Bailing that hay, feeding them cows / From the rooster crow ’til another long day is gone / Country on / Hey, big rig, keep clocking them miles / Pulling that horn, making us smile / Rolling that load down the road all night long Country on.

Hey, cowboy, keep slinging that rope / Eating that dirt, wearing that gold / Break a leg, rodeo, but just don’t break no bones Country on / Hey, barkeep, how ’bout another round / Keep the neon lit in this crazy town / Just pour a little more / Country on.

Country on, yeah, country on / Hey fireman, boys and girls in blue / We could sure use a lot more like you / You come running in anytime anything goes wrong / Country on / Hey soldier, wherever you might be / Hats off to keeping us free / All our thoughts and prayers ’til you get back home / Country on.

Hey, hometown, keep throwing that ball / Raise ‘em outside, hang a fish on the wall / They only stay little so long, so love ‘em up strong Country on.

Chorus:

I say hey, hey, USA / We ain’t seen our better days /

Hell naw, hey y’all / Country on / Country on.

Hey, Nashville, keep bending them strings / Digging for gold, chasing them dreams / Keep on with your songs ’til the whole world’s singing along Country on.

Repeat Chorus

Country on and on and on and on and on / Country on and on and on, country on / Keep keeping on and on and on and on and on / Country on and on and on, country on / Yeah, country on / Yeah, country on and on and on, on and on / Country on.