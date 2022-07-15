Luke Bryan Reacts to Viral Video of Him Falling on Stage

Country music superstar Luke Bryan is falling for his fans…literally. And, the Country Girl singer is showing his good-natured side by reacting to a viral video of him falling on the stage during a performance at a recent concert.

During a Raleigh North Carolina concert, country star Luke Bryan was wiggling his hips for his fans with such zeal that he wiggled himself right to the ground, taking a tumble on the stage. However, the country superstar didn’t miss a beat during this unexpected interruption.

After taking a moment to laugh at this unanticipated tumble, Bryan quickly found his bearings. The singer even shows off his impressive talents continuing his performance of the hit song That’s My Kind of Night right where he fell.

Country Singer Luke Bryan Is No Worse For The Wear As He Decides To Country On After Taking A Spill On Stage

After taking the spill during his North Carolina concert, Luke Bryan has taken to Instagram to joke about the unexpected addition to his performance. And, the singer takes this opportunity to share a clip from his latest single, Country On.

“Hope y’all got a good laugh out of me falling on stage last weekend,” the country star quips in his Friday Instagram post.

“All I gotta say is #countryon…” the country music star continues.

Bryan Shares His Favorite Lyric From His Latest Release Country On

Luke Bryan’s latest single, Country On is an encouraging anthem, urging his fans to keep doing what they’re doing to make this country what it is. The entire single is full of some moving and inspiring lyrics celebrating some of the most iconic people and places that make the country so great.

However, among these inspiring lyrics is one verse that is extra special to the singer. In fact, Bryan notes, it was this verse that inspired the entire song.

“When I heard ‘hey cowboy, keep slingin’ that rope, ” Luke Bryan tells Taste of Country of his favorite verse in the country music hit. Bryan continues the verse, “eatin’ that dirt, wearing that gold. Break a leg rodeo, but just don’t break no bones. Country on.” He then adds “I love that lyric. It’s just badass.”

Bryan notes that the base of the song supports some of the most important people in our country from cops to farmers, to truckers, bartenders, and soldiers. He even sends a shoutout to his own hometown Music City itself, Nashville, Tennessee.

“It’s obviously got a lot of patriotism in it,” Bryan says of Country On.

“A lot of country pride, he adds noting that the single is about the “hard working men and women out there across the United States.”

“I think it speaks to them really well,” the country singer adds. “Just covers a lot of people. There’s no way you can’t hear it and not relate to you if you’re a country music fan.”