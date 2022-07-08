Luke Bryan Reveals His Favorite Lyric From New Single ‘Country On’

Have you heard the new song from Luke Bryan? It’s the one soaked in patriotism, a true blue collar anthem to be best enjoyed on the back porch while drinking a cold beer.

It’s “Country On,” with the American Idol judge urging the working folks to carry on with what they’re doing, keeping this country great. No wonder he released the single to coincide with the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.

And Luke Bryan does have a favorite verse. It’s the one that enticed him to record it.

“When I heard ‘hey cowboy, keep slingin’ that rope, ” Luke Bryan told Taste of Country. Then he repeated the rest of the lyric. “Eatin’ that dirt, wearing that gold. Break a leg rodeo, but just don’t break no bones. Country on.”

He then added: “I mean I love that lyric. It’s just badass.” Do you agree? The rest of the song is an ode to cops, firemen, farmers, truckers, bartenders and soldiers. He also loves his hometown and the great city of Nashville, which employs so many workers in the country music business.

“It’s obviously got a lot of patriotism in it, a lot of country pride in it,” Luke Bryan said. “The hard working men and women out there across the United States, really, I think it speaks to them really well. Just covers a lot of people. There’s no way you can’t hear it and not relate to you if you’re a country music fan.”

.@lukebryan talks about his favorite lyric from "Country On" pic.twitter.com/kt9u04x0X9 — Taste of Country (@TasteOfCountry) July 8, 2022

Luke Bryan Said He Needed a Sound Change for New Song

Luke Bryan said he was looking for a different kind of sound for his new song. He needed a good hook for audiences who are flocking to his Raised Up Right concert tour.

In an interview with WAYZ, Bryan said he thought about going “the whole summer playing amphitheaters and arenas, (without) anything excitingly new to play. So, I started spreading it around and letting some tastemakers hear it. And we realized the song has a very patriotic ‘Let’s all get together and country on’ kind of thing. I felt like it really works around 4th of July.

“With ‘Country On,’ I’ve never heard me sing on something in that baritone deal. This is a different sound for me. And that’s what you have to start kind of trying to look for and attempt.”

Bryan’s tour, which hits more than 30 cities, continues through October. Special guests include Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny and DJ Rock. Bryan then heads to Las Vegas for more of his residency at The Theatre at Resorts World.

In late June, Bryan talked about the progress he’s made with his new album. Country On is just a taste.

“I mean, I’ve got probably half of the project done,” Luke Bryan said in an interview with SiriusXM’s The Highway. “Hopefully, as ’Country On’ is going up the chart, (he’ll) spend a couple more months writing a lot of music, working hard in the studio and then go in and cut some more songs and have the ability to put a full album out.”

Here’s the entire Luke Bryan song. Enjoy.