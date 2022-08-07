luke-bryan-sets-record-straight-after-his-wife-says-he-suffered-injury

Good news Luke Bryan fans, we’re happy to share that the Country megastar’s finger is doing just fine—despite what his wife shared on social media earlier this week.

Bryan took to his Instagram account today (Aug 6) to tell the world that Caroline Bryan was up to her old tricks when she revealed that he broke his finger. And he’s begging everyone to stop spreading the fake news.

“I did not break my finger, and I did not break my finger at a roller coaster park,” he announced in a video using his most serious voice. “My finger’s not broken. Please, stop reporting that it’s broken.”

“It’s not broken,” Luke commented alongside the clip for good measure.

The rumors began earlier this week when Caroline posted a few pictures of herself, Luke, and their family at Cedar Point in Sandusky, OH.

While the photos showed the couple having a great time, her caption gave people cause for concern.

“Another adventure in the books! Luke broke a finger and I twisted another ankle…pretty much a normal day for us!” she wrote.

Almost instantly, major publications began reporting the injury. And many fans began to worry that Luke Bryan wouldn’t be able to strum his guitar during his upcoming concerts. But luckily, that was never an issue.

And it seems that Bryan’s friends are enjoying the annoyance that he’s feeling over the false reports.

“Dude, I hope your finger is okay after breaking it,” fellow Music City singer Jake Owen commented on Luke’s post.

“I mean, it’s not that much of a stretch,” Jason Aldean added. “We all [know] u are accident prone.”

Caroline even jumped on to keep the joke rolling.

“… you got in Bo’s way. Admit it,” she wrote.

Caroline and Luke Bryan are Always Pulling Pranks on Each Other

While we may never know if Caroline intended to set the media ablaze with rumors of a broken finger, we do know that both she and Luke Bryan are constantly pulling pranks on each other. So, it’s completely possible that the whole thing was planned.

The couple met in college. And it was there that they began a decades-long prank war that constantly plagues the Bryan household to this day.

“Our household’s crazy,” Luke told Taste of Country in 2021. “We just have a ball in life and have a ball with our kids.”

Over the years, Caroline has gotten “craftier” about her fast ones to keep Luke on her toes. And because of that, Luke finds it impossible to distinguish jokes from reality.

“We have those moments where I’m like, ‘Listen, I mean if this is a prank, tell me now because I’m really getting really mad,” he said. “You never know when they’re going to happen. It’s open season around the household.”