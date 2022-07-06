Luke Bryan Tells the Story of Waking Up a Sleeping Fan in His Nashville Bar

Luke Bryan is sharing details about that viral moment when he woke up a sleeping fan at his Broadway bar in Nashville. Appearing on SiriusXM’s The Highway with Buzz Brainard, Bryan talks about discovering the weary fan that was “resting her eyes.”

That moment when @lukebryan wakes you up at a bar. 🤣 🍺 Luke tells @buzzbrainard about the viral video from #CMAFest. #TheHighway pic.twitter.com/MTqxSQOOKa — SiriusXM The Highway (@SXMTheHighway) July 5, 2022

He first clarified that it definitely happened at his own 32 Bridge. It was a little unclear at the time, as Bryan had just popped up across the street at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red for an impromptu, acoustic performance.

“You know, I left Blake Shelton’s terrible bar,” Luke Bryan jokes to Brainard. “I went and did a Spotify thing at Blake’s bar. Then I came across the street. I was walking upstairs and these three girls were sitting there and I look at the other two girls that were awake. Their friend – she wasn’t really sleeping – she was sorta just sitting there resting her eyes. You could tell she’d had a long night. So I woke her up and said, ‘Hey.’ It was a funny moment. It was pretty cool to watch it kinda go viral online. It was fun watching.”

Brainard adds that it took the fan a second to realize she was actually looking at the bar’s namesake.

“It took her a second to realize that it wasn’t a bad dream,” Bryan chimed in.

Brainard jokes that when he first saw the headline, he thought that “waking up to Luke Bryan” may mean that his music awoke her from a coma.

“It’d probably put her in a coma,” Bryan jokes. “I think she was going into a coma.”

Luke Bryan Wakes Sleeping Fan

Check out the original, viral clip below.

Someone please tag these girls. They were tired or something. #cmafest pic.twitter.com/o4UUbe8rty — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) June 14, 2022

“Someone please tag these girls. They were tired or something,” he captioned the clip.

It was a wild week at CMA Fest for the country music singer. He’s had plenty of funny moments to share in 2022. During his Las Vegas residency, he somehow found a baby in his arms while he was onstage.

‘Raised Up Right’

Luke Bryan just released a new track called “Country On.” It’s a certified banger, celebrating the lives of working class people across Middle America. He’s already playing the new song on the road, and it was quite a way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

He’s back at it in Virginia Beach on July 7. He’ll hop on a couple of festival lineups throughout the summer. He’ll also return to his Las Vegas residency over Labor Day weekend and again in December. Along the way, he’ll bring back the Farm Tour, too. There are six rural, Midwest dates on the Farm Tour in September. Check out all of the dates remaining on Luke Bryan’s calendar and get ticket information at his website.