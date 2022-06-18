Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Sends Instagram Into Full-On Frenzy Over Thong Post

Things are getting a little cheeky at the Bryan household! This comes as the wife of country music superstar Luke Bryan shares a recent thong purchase in a hilarious Instagram post.

Recently, Caroline Bryan shared a recent purchase made by her mother-in-law, LeClaire Bryan. It’s a hilarious moment that truly shows how close the pair are, and the fun the two are having regularly. And, the internet went into a frenzy following the duo’s most recent “cheeky” shenanigans.

Luke Bryan’s Mother, LeClaire, Gets Cheeky As She Gives Her Daughter-In-Law, Caroline A Surprising Gift

A few weeks ago, LeClaire Bryan went shopping and found an unusual gift for her daughter-in-law, Caroline. It was a surprise that the wife of Luke Bryan was certainly not expecting, either. And Caroline shared the moment with her Insta fans as her mother-in-law presented her with a set of red and black thong underwear – complete with pearl accents.

“We let her loose for 1 hour and she came home with this,” Caroline quips in the hilarious Insta post. In the pic, Caroline stands off to the side, looking surprised while Luke Bryan’s mom hilariously shows off the cheeky undergarment.

The hilarity isn’t over yet, either. Caroline goes on to joke that she would have happily shared a pic of LeClair modeling the undies. However, Caroline quips, she would would “need to borrow a weedeater.” How many daughters-in-law would kill for a relationship like this with their mothers-in-law?

Caroline’s Instagram Fans Praise The Close Bond She Has With Her Mother-In-Law

There are so many reactions social media can have to this hilarious underwear post. And, it looks like the consensus is that social media absolutely adores the hilarious duo.

“Lmfao,” one Insta fan responds on the post. This Insta user notes that they would “give anything to have a [mother-in-law] like her”. The commenter then takes the whole joke a little bit further.

“love y’all,” the comment continues with a heart emoji; a heart-eyed smiley; and a fire emoji.

“p.s,” they continue of the relationship between Luke Bryan’s mom and the country music star’s wife. “don’t forget the cobwebs too.”

Another one of Caroline Bryan’s Insta followers sees quite a bit of potential in this hilarious duo, “I swear you two need your own comedy tv show!” the fan writes adding three cry-laughing emoji faces.

“Omg,” another fan exclaims.

“can I just borrow your MIL for a day or two,” they ask. “she seems like a blast!”

“You [are] so fortunate to have a [mother-in-law] like this,” another Insta fan says. “have fun together.”