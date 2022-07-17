Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Surprises Him With Custom Birthday Cake: ‘My Hunk of Burning Love’

Luke Bryan recently celebrated his 46th birthday on Sunday, July 17th. His wife Caroline took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my Hunk of burning love!!!” Lina Bryan wrote on Instagram. “We love you! And….I’m going fishing again because well…it’s your birthday! @lukebryan.”

In the post, she shows a picture with her husband and his birthday cake. Additionally, she shared a photo of the country singer dancing with his family.

Star Chase Chrisley joined the fun in the comment section. “Happy birthday old timer!” he wrote.

Musician Jon Langston also wished Luke Bryan a happy birthday. “Happy birthday boss man”

Fans were quick to wish Bryan a special day. “Happy Birthday Luke!” one user wrote. “Enjoy your special day celebrating YOU!! Catch a big one! Love the cake.”

Then, another user chimed in. “Happy birthday!! Can’t wait to see you in August!!” they wrote. Finally, a final user said, “Love the cake! Hope you have a great birthday.”

A few weeks ago, Caroline Bryan took to Instagram to share a “flashback Friday” about Game of Thrones.

“Flashback Friday,” she captioned the post. “This was taken the moment I realized ‘Jamie Lannister’ was behind me on a red carpet….Ahhhhhhh…I miss Game of Thrones.”

One user made sure to mention that Luke Bryan is right up there with Jamie Lannister. “I think your hubby is wayyyy better looking,” they wrote.

Luke Bryan’s Happy Birthday Wishes

Luke Bryan stars on American Idol as one of the show’s judges. Their official Twitter account posted a happy birthday wish to the country music rocker.

"Country on and on and on," all summer long! 🤠🎂🙌 Happy Birthday to the always on point @lukebryan! pic.twitter.com/GwrL8jwUqT — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) July 17, 2022

“‘Country on and on and on’ all summer long,” they wrote. “Happy birthday to the always on point @lukebryan.”

The post references Luke Bryan’s new single “Country On.” The picture shows the American Idol judge leaning against a Hollywood trailer. He sports a fashionable outfit: denim jacket with a red and grey shirt underneath.

“Country On” was released on July 1. It immediately resonated with country audiences. According to this Outsider article, Luke Bryan’s latest single debuted at No. 32 on the Mediabase chart. It also reached No. 21 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart.

However, Bryan’s latest single’s success shouldn’t be surprising. The musician continues creating hit after hit for country music fans and has cemented his legacy as a Nashville icon.

For example, Bryan is a five-time “Entertainer of the Year” by the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. In 2019, Bryan’s 2013 album Crash My Party received the first Album of the Decade award from the Academy of Country Music. Furthermore, he ranks as one of the world’s best-selling music artists. Lastly, he has sold over 75 million records.