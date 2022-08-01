luke-combs-and-wife-nicole-celebrate-second-anniversary

On Monday (August 1st), country music superstar Luke Combs took to his social media account to celebrate his second wedding anniversary with his wife, Nicole.

“Can’t believe it’s been 2 years since I got to marry this angel,” Luke Combs declares in the post and shares a snapshot of the couple’s wedding day. “[Nicole] you make everyday of my life better than the one before. I love you so much and I can’t wait for all the good times still to come with you and our little family.”

Luke Combs and Nicole started dating in September 2016. They then announced their engagement two years later. The couple’s wedding was to take place in 2020. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the country singer and his love made it down the aisle in August 2020.

Sounds Like Nashville reported that Luke Combs shared details about the wedding during a press conference at the 2020 ACM Awards. “It was really wild getting married this year. We were gonna get married on August 1st I think come hell or high water,” he explained. Whether that meant nobody could be there or a million people could be there. We just had been waiting for a while to get married. ”

Luke Combs went on to share his thoughts about getting married even during the health crisis. “I’m excited that we were able to do it with a small group of our closest friends and family.”

Less than two years after their special day, Luke Combs and Nicole welcomed their son, Tex Lawrence.

Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Opens Up About Her Mental Health After Giving Birth To Their Son

CMT reported last month that Luke Combs’ wife Nicole spoke about her mental health after giving birth to Tex Lawrence. The discussion came up during a Q&A session on Instagram.

When asked how she’s doing mentally following the cutest addition of their family, Luke Combs’ wife declared, “Thankfully I’ve been doing very well postpartum. I was VERY anxious the first night we brought him home but haven’t felt like that since. Nobody can really prepare you for the feeling of bringing a small human home that [you’re] entirely responsible for.”

She also encouraged her followers who are struggling postpartum to reach other to someone about their struggles. “Idk if everyone has the same experience, but I have been asked repeatedly by my doctor how I’m feeling mentally postpartum. It could be so easy just to say, ‘I’m totally fine’ when I’m not. They’re only there to help you, so take the help if you need it… And listen to your partner if they want to help you seek help as well.”