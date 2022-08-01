luke-combs-recaps-atlanta-stadium-show-in-epic-series-of-pics

Luke Combs has a lot to celebrate lately, most especially becoming a new dad to his infant son Tex. However, in a new post, “The Kind of Love We Make” singer has found himself back on the road, recapping his most recent stadium show at Atlanta’s Mercedez-Benz Stadium in a series of new photos. Check out his Instagram post below.

“Atlanta! Thank you for an awesome night,” the country star gushed. “Y’all showed up big time! It’s always good to be back in Georgia to play some country music for y’all.”

The first photo captures the 32-year-old star back on the concert scene holding hands with his wife and mother to Tex Lawrence Nicole Combs. The rest see the country music star back in his element after welcoming baby Tex on Father’s Day in June, welcoming a young fan onstage and belting out hit singles like “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Cold As You.”

Many Luke Combs fans, taking to the comments, said the Saturday night concert was one of the best, if not the best, they’d ever experienced.

“Best night ever,” one of the singer’s followers wrote, while another said, “The atmosphere was electric!”

Country music stars Cody Johnson and Zach Bryan also took to the stage with Luke Combs for the dynamic event.

Tex Lawrence Checks Out Luke Combs’ Atlanta Stadium Show Venue

While Luke and Nicole Combs have previously said they don’t intend on bringing their new son on the road just yet, they couldn’t help bringing him along to his dad’s massive Saturday night performance. Ahead of the set, the country star’s wife Nicole took to Instagram with photos that showed the little boy checking out the Atlanta venue with his famous dad.

Nicole Combs hilariously captioned the post, “almost passed out getting up here, but I have to say there ain’t a bad seat in the house!” Carrying an extra eight or nine pounds of baby human on your chest definitely doesn’t make a stadium hike any easier. Ahead of Luke Combs’ performance, she added, “ATL bout to be on fire tomorrow night.”

After welcoming baby Tex on June 19th, Luke Combs said of their decision to keep him from touring, “I think you need at least a year before the road thing. We don’t even take our dog on the road because we feel it affects his quality of life. We want to be sure we have this parenting thing down before we take it on the road.”

A year either came really fast or the country couple just couldn’t wait to experience traveling with their new child. Either way, one thing is for certain: Tex Lawrence Combs is already more well-traveled than most children his age.