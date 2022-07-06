Luke Combs Speaks Out About Political Division in America: ‘Nobody Can Even Agree to Disagree’

In a recent interview, Luke Combs voiced his thoughts on America’s current political climate. The singer, who recently revealed he’s trying to lose weight after the birth of his son, shared opinions on a variety of topics.

While speaking with The Independent, Combs discusses his collaboration with Billy Strings called “The Great Divide.” Luke Combs repeatedly says he’s not political and doesn’t want his songs interpreted politically.

In the song, Combs sings “We’re striking matches on the TV / Setting fires on our phones / Bearing crosses we believe in dying on.” However, many people on Twitter, and even some in the country music world, fired back at Combs. They saw the song as an overt political statement.

Country singer Margo Price tweeted four past images of Combs associated with the Confederate flag. In one image, the Confederate flag waves in the backdrop. In two others, a Confederate flag is found on his guitar’s stickers. And a final photo shows Combs signing what some claim to say is a white supremacist hand-sign.

when people say “they don’t want to be political”… smdh https://t.co/wfIM9cZCnt pic.twitter.com/l9SkpNLEeQ — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) February 2, 2021

Price replied with the images and captioned, “when people say ‘they don’t want to be too political’…smdh.” Price’s tweet responds to an original Luke Combs tweet.

Luke Combs’ Thoughts on America’s Political Climate

However, Combs later issued an apology after his association with the flag. He publicly apologized at the Country Music Radio Seminar in 2021. In the apology, he explained that it “was an image that I associated to mean something else” growing up in North Carolina.

“I am now aware how painful that image can be to someone else. And no matter what I thought at the time. I would never want to be associated with something that brings so much hurt to someone else.”

In the interview with The Independent, Combs said he regrets using the Confederate flag but felt taken aback by the polarized reaction to “The Great Divide.”

“Everything is so contentious and heated, and that’s always been super frustrating to me,” he said. “I think what makes our country great is people’s ability to have their own opinions and have the ability to disagree. Right now, everyone is just so hot about everything. And that adds to the tension that was going on.”

Combs and Strings co-wrote the song. He claims it was about their shared feeling that “nobody can even agree to disagree” in contemporary America.

“It definitely upset some folks,” Combs said of his collaboration with Billy Strings. “But it is what it is. I’ve never been afraid to stand up for what I think is right.”