Luke Combs Speaks on What He Still Wants to Achieve in Country Music After Historic Career Start

Over the weekend, an interview with country music superstar Luke Combs was published where he spoke at length about his unlikely path to success. For years, no one in Nashville wanted anything to do with Combs or his music. Yet once Music City took notice of the artist from Asheville, North Carolina, he’d go on to have one of the most decorated starts to any country musician’s career ever.

The 32-year-old burst onto the country music scene only five years back when his debut album, This One’s for You, released in June 2017. Since then, Luke Combs has earned almost every accolade possible as a country musician. He’s already performing in sold out arenas and stadiums across the world. Combs has been named entertainer of the year at the CMA Awards. Plus, he’s already a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Yet he’s also the first country artist in history to see his first 14 singles in a row reach No. 1 on the Billboard country charts. He’s in rare territory already. And while it already seems like Luke Combs is a veteran of the music industry, he’s really only just begun. If you ask Combs himself, he knows he’s had an unlikely ascent to the top of country music. The unassuming artist doesn’t look like your typical country star and doesn’t follow the trends of modern country radio.

“Listen, man, I can’t say that I would have bet on myself, either,” Luke Combs told Variety recently.

The industry may not have bet on him early on, but no one’s doubting Combs these days. In fact, his third studio album Growin’ Up has already topped the charts after releasing on June 24. Additionally, the album’s lead single “Doin’ This” became his 14th No. 1 hit. So what else is there for Luke Combs to achieve?

Luke Combs Thinks He Can ‘Write Better Songs’ and Put On ‘Better Shows’

Luke Combs doesn’t have too many individual awards left to win or chart-topping records to break. Yet there are still certain things that the country artist wants to improve on going forward in his career. Primarily he wants to keep pushing himself as a songwriter and performer.

“I don’t know,” Luke Combs said to Variety. “I think it’s just to continue to push the limits from a songwriting and musical perspective. And then also continue to put on a better and better show, whether that’s more musical or more interactive. [I’m] constantly thinking of ways of how I can improve myself, but also improve the experience for the fans.”

Combs also said that one of his main goals is to constantly attempt to write better songs. He says writing great songs is what fuels his success and that its a never-ending process for a songwriter.

“And to write better songs, which is always is a goal for me,” Combs added. “When you’re trying to write better songs, there’s no way you’ve ever reached the top. You can always write a better song than you did the day before. That journey just never stops. I think that’s what fuels the success of the whole thing: great songs. Maybe it can’t go anywhere up from an optic standpoint, from an outside-looking-in standpoint. But for me, I mean, being happy and writing better and better songs and putting on better and better shows, whether they’re bigger or smaller, is the goal.”