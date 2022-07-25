Luke Combs Gives Teen Fan Battling Leukemia the ‘Trip of a Lifetime’

Country music superstar Luke Combs is busy taking on the world with his brand of music. But despite playing for throngs of fans in every city he goes to, he still takes the time to give back to the fans in need.

17-year-old Addi Conely is in the fight of a lifetime as she battles myeloid leukemia. After Combs heard about his young fan’s story, he flew her and her entire family out from their home in California to see his performance at the Buckeye Country Superfest in Ohio.

A driver picked them up from the airport and whisked them away to a whirlwind VIP adventure at his show. Addi’s mother Staci posted a lengthy Facebook story detailing the once-in-a-lifetime experience. She said it was the “best night of their lives.”

“He chatted with Addi and hung on her every word, talked about his beautiful wife, their brand-new baby, his friend who had cancer twice, once in the third grade and then again last year,” Staci wrote. “How they all shaved their heads to stand with him and Addi talked about how all of her brothers, bf and friend’s did too on the same day she lost her hair.”

She continued, “He gave so much love as we listened and cried with their stories they were exchanging. This moment made time stand still. She was genuinely happy and so blown away by his kindness, honestly we all were… Tonight the world was right and there was no talk of Addi’s cancer, no talk of dying and no talk of not making it to her 18th birthday. Her smile says it all! Tonight was perfect.”

Luke Combs Makes A Fan’s Life

To put the cherry on top, Combs solidified the memorable night for Conely by inviting her on stage to serenade her with her favorite song, “Better Together”.

“This is my friend Addi that I met today and Addi’s going through some health things at the moment and I came across her on social media,” Combs told the crowd. “I had been tagged in a few things and her biggest wish was to come out and see a show. So, we flew Addi and her family out from California to be with us in Columbus tonight and I want to give her the experience of what it really feels like to be up here in front of 60,000 people tonight.”

Combs fulfilled the dreams of a young girl fighting an unimaginable battle against a deadly disease. He might be on the rise as a country music superstar, but he seems happy to bring his biggest fans along for the ride. Addi’s mother reflected on the unique experience again on Facebook and thanked Combs for his immense generosity.

“They say a picture is worth a thousand words, crazy enough I can’t find any that would tell you how this moment made us feel!” Staci wrote. “Luke Combs you are a class act and have a heart of Gold that is seen in everyone who works with you and has the true honor to meet you.”