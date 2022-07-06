Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Shares New Photo With Newborn Baby Tex

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole welcomed their first child into the world on Father’s Day, June 19, and they’ve only posted a handful of updates on Tex on social media. Hopefully, they’ve just been basking in the arrival of their son and the excitement of being new parents. Recently, though, Nicole posted an adorable photo of herself with Tex on Instagram. In the photo, she holds him, swaddled, in her arms. It looks like a beautiful moment between mother and son that she wanted to capture forever.

“Wishing I could bottle up these days,” she captioned the photo. “Minus this whole no sleep thing..” Both Nicole and Tex look great, the baby sporting a full head of dark hair. We’re looking forward to seeing more updates as the months go on and Tex grows.

The couple announced the birth of their son with posts on Instagram. Both Luke and Nicole posted the same photo of the three of them. Nicole captioned her photo, “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day. Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs. You are the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”

In comparison, Luke Combs captioned his photo, “Welp he decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more. Me and @nicolejcombs are over the moon in love with this little guy. Mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family. Life is good. Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

Luke Combs Says He Wants to Lose Weight to ‘Be Around’ For His Son

Luke Combs is taking this father thing very seriously now. And that means, taking his health seriously, as well. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Combs shared that he wants to start working on his health now in preparation for the future. He shared that he’s frequently struggled with his weight and that his problems have to do with genetics and poor eating habits.

“It was always something that bugged me,” Combs admitted. “Especially when you’re younger, you’re like ‘Man, I just got a horrible genetic dice roll on this thing.’ You start to realize that almost even more when you’re older.”

But, he knows it’s not just his genetics that dealt him this hand. “Not that I don’t pig out, because I do pig out,” he revealed. “I’m not trying to say it’s not my fault because it is in a lot of ways. But also, I got to this point where I’m like, ‘Man, I’d really love to trim down,’ and it’s so hard for me to do that.”

Combs shared that becoming a father was like a wake-up call for him about his health. “Now this having a kid thing has really messed my head up on this thing in the best way,” he said. “I want to be around.”