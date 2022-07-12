Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Explains Meaning Behind Newborn Son’s Name

In June, singer/songwriter Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking announced the birth of their first child. The parents also stated that their baby boy’s name is Tex Lawrence Combs. According to Taste of Country, Hocking is now offering a hint at the significance of baby Tex’s moniker.

During an Instagram Q&A earlier this month, Hocking gave a few insights into her motherhood experience thus far. A fan inquired about the significance of her son’s name. Hocking went on to say that it has a few family connections. “Tex — Luke’s great uncle’s name,” she wrote. “Lawrence [is] my dad’s name.” The new mom also revealed how her and Luke Combs’ life has been since becoming a parent for the first time.

“It’s crazy how sudden everything changes haha,” Hocking wrote. “No matter how much I thought I prepared for everything, I still feel underprepared. The no sleep has been the hardest part for me, but every mom & baby are different!”

Lack of sleep hasn’t been an issue for Luke Combs or Nicole Hocking

Hocking may be sleep-deprived as a result of her baby. She is, nevertheless, in extremely good mental condition. She elaborated, “I was very anxious the first night we brought him home but haven’t felt like that since. Nobody can really prepare you for the feeling of bringing a small human home that your [sic] entirely responsible for.”

The new parents took to social media to celebrate Tex’s birth

On Father’s Day, Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking welcomed their first child, a son. On social media, the country singer celebrated the occasion. He shared an image of himself and his wife with little Tex. Combs wrote that their new baby “decided that Fathers Day would be a good time to show up. I couldn’t agree more.” He continued, “[we] are over the moon in love with this little guy” and that both “mama and baby are healthy and we’re back home now with family.” Combs then punched out on a celebratory note. “Everyone welcome Tex Lawrence Combs to the world!”

Of course, Hocking also announced Tex’s birth on Instagram. She noted the unique date of birth. “It’s going to be hard to top this past Father’s Day,” she joked. “Welcome to the world, Tex Lawrence Combs,” she declared. She then pointed out how calm the baby had been up to that point. “[Tex is] the best chillest angel boy and I’m so happy I was chosen to be your mom. These are the days.”

Luke Combs recently noted that Nicole and Tex would be staying at home while he tours. “Probably not at the very beginning you know just because it will be really hard, but my wife comes to almost every show.” Combs told Absolute Radio Country. “I enjoy her company and she has liked being out there up to this point and obviously, that will probably change a little bit with the baby and stuff.”