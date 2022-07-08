Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Opens Up About Her Mental Health After Giving Birth to Son Tex

It’s been a whirlwind of a time for country music star Luke Combs and his wife Nicole after she gave birth to their son Tex. But Nicole is quite focused on motherhood in all its aspects. One thing that she recently did get asked about is her mental health. It’s something that she knows is important as a new mother, especially when postpartum depression is involved. Nicole went on her Instagram account on Wednesday and answered questions from fans. When one asked about the mental health aspect of giving birth, she talked about it openly.

“Thankfully, I’ve been doing very well postpartum,” she said. “I was VERY anxious the first night we brought him home but haven’t felt like that since. Nobody can really prepare you for the feeling of bringing a small human home that you’re entirely responsible for.” Nicole encourages people to reach out if they are struggling with postpartum.

Wife of Luke Combs Encourages Anyone Struggling With Postpartum To Reach Out

“If you’re struggling postpartum, please reach out to someone, whether that be family, friends, doctors, etc.,” she said. “Idk if everyone has the same experience, but I have been asked repeatedly by my doctors how I’m feeling mentally postpartum. It could be so easy just to say ‘I’m totally fine’ when I’m not. They’re only there to help you, so take the help if you need it… and listen to your partner if they want to help you seek help as well.” All of that sounds like excellent advice from her.

Meanwhile, the career of daddy Luke Combs is doing quite well, thank you very much. His new album, Growin’ Up, debuted in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Do you want to know what album he knocked off to get to that perch? None other than the Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album selection. That one spent a record 63 non-consecutive weeks in the No. 1 spot.

Besides his music career that’s going great, Combs also admits that he’s working on his health. The country music artist says he’s trying to lose weight so he can be around for his son. “It was always something that bugged me,” he said in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “Especially when you’re younger, you’re like, ‘Man, I just got a horrible genetic dice roll on this thing.’ You start to realize that almost even more when you’re older.” He readily admits that he does pig out when eating. But Combs also wants a better relationship between him and food. And he does realize that there is a fine line between food as an addiction versus a must-need thing.