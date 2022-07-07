Luke Combs’ Wife Nicole Reveals How They Selected New Baby’s Unique Name

Country music star Luke Combs and his wife Nicole welcomed their infant son Tex Lawrence Combs last month. Since making his way into the world, the couple has been “over the moon” as per the new dad’s Father’s Day post on Instagram. Now, just a few weeks into the rest of this little guy’s life, his mama is sharing with fans just how she and Luke Combs came to choose baby Tex’s unique name.

As per iHeart Country, the baby boy’s name is a nod to members of both Luke and Nicole’s families. In speaking about their infant son’s name, Nicole shared on her Instagram story that Tex is “Luke’s great uncle’s name” and Lawrence is her father’s name.

Before the country couple welcomed little Tex to the world, Nicole Combs said their baby would have “a family name but also [one that is] pretty unique.”

As per the outlet, Tex Lawrence Combs weighed a healthy seven pounds, six ounces at birth, and made his arrival with an impressive full head of hair.

Several days after welcoming their baby boy, Luke Combs released his third studio album following a wait that’s had the star’s fans chomping at the bit for months. Taking to country radio with his new single “The Kind of Love We Make,” Combs posted on Twitter, “I’ve got a beautiful, healthy baby boy, an amazing wife, a good dog, good friends, good family, and the best fans…Life is good.”

Luke Combs Boots Morgan Wallen From Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart’s No. 1 Spot

For a historic non-consecutive 63 weeks, “Wasted On You” singer Morgan Wallen held the top spot in Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart. Now though, his reign has come to an end, with Luke Combs’ brand new album Growin’ Up sliding into that top spot following its debut.

Even more noteworthy, Growin’ Up has also found its way to the top of Billboard‘s all-genre 200 chart, with Luke Combs coming in second behind Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti.

Altogether, Combs ranks beside Morgan Wallen as one of the country music industry’s most successful young stars, amassing 89 weeks spent at the top of Billboard‘s Top Country Albums chart altogether. Combs kicked off his massively successful career when he made his country radio debut with “Hurricane.”

When his debut album This One’s For You released in 2017, it went on to see 50 weeks at No. 1. His second studio album, What You See Is What You Get, then spent 37 weeks in the top spot.

Before releasing Growin’ Up last month, Luke Combs already saw success with his single “Doin’ This,” one of the 12 songs that make up the new album’s tracklist. Considering Combs’ affinity for No. 1 singles (he currently has 12), “The Kind of Love We Make” is sure to make its way toward the top very soon.