Marcus Mumford Reveals He Was Sexually Abused as a Child

For the British folk rock band, Mumford & Sons, the last 15 years included memorable moments with two of their songs, Babel and Wilder Mind, debuting at number one on not just the UK charts but the U.S. as well. They also received the chance to perform alongside folk icon Bob Dylan while gaining six Grammy Award nominations. But while the band continues to leave its mark on the industry, recently, singer Marcus Mumford shared the sexual abuse he received as a child. Not even telling his family, Mumford’s mother only recently found out after listening to his single, Cannibal.

The 35-year-old singer sat down with GQ Magazine to discuss his life and career in the music industry. While not his first interview, Marcus Mumford detailed the sexual abuse he received while only a child and how it led to “a string of really unusual, unhealthy sexual experiences at a really early age. Like lots of people – and I’m learning more and more about this as we go and as I play it to people – I was sexually abused as a child. Not by family and not in the church, which might be some people’s assumption. But I hadn’t told anyone about it for 30 years. And for some reason, and I can’t really understand why, I didn’t become a perpetrator of sexual abuse – although I’ve done my fair share of c**tish behavior.”

Hitting Rock Bottom

Being sure to defend his religious upbringing, Marcus Mumford’s parents, John and Eleanor, dedicated their lives to the church. Both were international leaders of a neo-charismatic evangelical Christian denomination called the Vineyard Churches.

According to Marcus Mumford, after finishing the 2018 album Delta, his family and friends noticed the singer pushing himself away. Not being his usual self, his loved ones rallied around the singer, explaining to him that he needed to seek help from a professional. Luckily, Marcus listened and spoke with a trauma specialist and slowly dealt with the pain he buried for so long.

As for the song that caused his mother to learn about his past, Marcus Mumford shared his hurt and confusion in the song Cannibal. One of the lyrics read, “I can still taste you and I hate it / That wasn’t a choice in the mind of a child and you knew it.’

Marcus Mumford Receives Massive Amount Of Support

Not only gaining support from family and friends but a spokesperson from the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children praised his courage. “Speaking out about child sexual abuse is a truly brave thing to do and Marcus Mumford has shown a great deal of courage in sharing his experiences publicly. By doing this, he highlights an important message that it is never to late to speak out about abuse regardless of how long ago it took place.”

The organization added, “Moving forward, we hope that he receives the support he needs and that others who have had similar experiences will feel less alone and empowered to speak out and seek help and support.”