Maren Morris Drops Incredible Pics From ‘First Time Headlining’ Canadian Show

Maren Morris headlined her first Canadian show this weekend. She celebrated by sharing a collection of photos from the evening.

“TORONTO, ON. First time headlining a Canadian show and what’s even more special, my sweet + badass Canadian manager used to sell beer at the venue back in the day so she could see free concerts… now we’re headlining the same venue @janetochan . So proud of you,” she captioned the post, offering a photo credit to Tyre Grannemann.

Some of Janet’s fellow Canadians chimed in to congratulate their native.

“CANADA’S PROUD OF YOU JANET!!!! (You too, Maren),” one fan responded.

Another said that the show was the first ever for their child.

“My 6 year old daughter’s first concert last night to see you. She was so excited! Thank you for being an amazing performer. She will remember this day forever @marenmorris,” the fan replied.

Another fan seemingly tried to work their way on stage and had no luck. But they were happy to be noticed.

“Hi maren!!! I was the one who was holding the glowing sign. Even tho I didn’t get to sing with u I know you saw it and just the recognition was golden enough,” the fan commented.

Maren has been sharing photos from each stop on the tour. It’s now nearing the halfway mark. The trek began in Raleigh, North Carolina on June 9.

Maren Morris’s ‘Humble Quest’ Tour

Moriss has been on the road in support of her new album since June 9. Humble Quest was released on March 25 and peaked at number two on the Country Albums chart. The first single, “Circles Around This Town,” is still a mainstay at country radio. She wrote several of the tracks with her husband, fellow musician Ryan Hurd, including the single. She also worked with fellow member of The Highwomen Natalie Hemby.

She’s back at the road on July 21 in Kansas City, Mo. at Starlight Theatre. She plays some legendary halls and venues along the way, including a stop at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on July 29. After that, she heads to Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland. She’ll crisscross North American through October, hitting everywhere from Missoula, Mont. to Minneapolis, Minn. She has a big one at Red Rocks on October 19, and she’ll get a little break after playing Dallas on October 28.

She comes back on December 2 to celebrate in her adopted hometown of Nashville, Tenn. with a headlining gig at Bridgestone Arena. In January, she’ll head to Mexico with another Highwomen bandmate, Brandi Carlile. That’s for the “Girls Just Wanna Weekend” festival. Check out all of Maren’s tour dates and get ticket information at her website.