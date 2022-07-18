Maren Morris Shares Sentimental Throwback To Her ‘American Idol’ Audition

Although famous stars and musicians are known for their massive success and awards, most forget that many started out as nothing more than average people. For Grammy winner, Maren Morris, her story started at 11 years old when she performed in cities like Dallas and Fort Worth. At the time, her father acted as her manager, helping her book shows. During her teenage years, Morris saw the opportunities that came with performing on hit shows like The Voice, Nashville Star, America’s Got Talent, and American Idol. She auditioned for them all, and sadly, they all rejected her. But that was the past, and now, with several hits and awards, the singer decided to share a little history thanks to her mom.

Auditioning for American Idol back in 2007, Maren Morris shared the ticket to the show that was found by her mother. The artist wasn’t too fond of the ticket, writing, “My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007. I didn’t make it past the first round cattle call…I wasn’t really into sports growing up but this feels like the equivalent of your mom saving your 10th place trophy.”

My mom found my American Idol audition ticket from 2007. I didn’t make it past the first round cattle call…



I wasn’t really into sports growing up but this feels like the equivalent of your mom saving your 10th place trophy. pic.twitter.com/HEH5lX7ydh — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 18, 2022

Maren Morris Explains Being On American Idol

While it was 15 years ago, Maren Morris refrains from talking much about what happened during her auditions. One of the last times she discussed the issue was on Late Night With Seth Meyers back in 2019. She recalled the audition. “You don’t see Paula [Abdul] and Simon [Cowell] and Randy [Jackson] in the first go audition. It’s like a stadium cattle call. You audition for, like, a 20-year-old producer who probably has no music cred. You just sing for like eight seconds and sing your heart out.”

For Maren Morris, her time on American Idol ended when they cut her group. “I just remember being, like, 17, and I had to, like, walk through the walk of shame out to the parking lot and find my mom’s car and just cry on the way home with her. But, I mean, it all worked out.”

Poetic Justice

As Morris said, it all worked out in the end as now contestants are performing her songs on the same shows she auditioned for. The singer admitted, “The poetic justice of that whole thing is that now people, like, audition with my songs on those shows. So, I just get the check in the mail.”

Not the brightest moment of her career, but fans of Morris insisted that she keep the ticket stub as a trophy for not stopping. Knowing how the sting of rejection can feel, as already shown, Maren Morris continued to move forward after every setback, eventually making her mark on the music industry.