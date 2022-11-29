Metallica Announces New Album, Major World Tour

Once again, it’s time for one of the great music acts in rock and roll to go out on tour and we’re talking about Metallica. The band is confirming that it has a title and release date for a 12th studio album titled 72 Seasons. It will be available for purchase on April 14, 2023, through the band’s Blackened Recordings. The album gets produced by Greg Fidelman. He’s joined by Metallica founding members James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. It runs for around 77 minutes and is filled with 12 tracks. This marks the first full-length work of new music since the 2016 album Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

The first song from the album titled Lux Æterna is out now. It is a three-and-a-half-minute-long blast harkening back to the group’s early albums. It got a huge revival pop thanks to their 1986 song Master of Puppets in the TV series Stranger Things that happened earlier this year, Variety reports.

Metallica Founding Member James Hetfield Talks About New Album

Hetfield talked about the concept of this album’s title. He said, “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

The tracklist for 72 Seasons breaks down like this: 72 Seasons, Shadows Follow, Screaming Suicide, Sleepwalk My Life Away, You Must Burn!, Lux Æterna, Crown of Barbed Wire, Chasing Light, If Darkness Had a Son, Too Far Gone?, Room of Mirrors, and Inamorata.

Metallica also has announced it will play a number of concerts through 2023 and 2024. Liquid Death promotes these concerts worldwide. In North America only, by Blackened American Whiskey. Live Nation promotes them. The band’s M72 world tour will have Metallica play two nights in every city it visits. Every No Repeat Weekend features two completely different setlists and support lineups. The M72 tour also will have a bold new in-the-round stage design. It will relocate the Metallica Snake Pit to center stage.

If you are looking for two-day tickets, then they will go on sale on Friday, December 2. Then, single-day tickets will be available starting on January 20. For more information, visit the website at metallica.com/m72-info.