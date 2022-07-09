Metallica Duets With ‘Stranger Things’ Eddie in Full Circle TikTok Video

Metallica is beyond ecstatic about Stranger Thing’s breakout character Eddie Munson rocking out to one of their songs in the Netflix series. The famous rock group has released a new TikTok video as a tribute. In the video, the four members “duet” with Eddie, on the 1986 track that is crucial to a pivotal sequence in the series.

In a practice space, all four members of Metallica mimic the song in the split-screen video on the left. All four members of the group sport a “Hellfire Club” t-shirt like the one Eddie wears in the series. Meanwhile, on the right side, the Eddie Munson footage from Stranger Things plays out. In the well-known moment, Eddie (Joseph Quinn) plays “Master of Puppets” on his guitar in the Upside Down. He does this to divert the Demobats and save his pals. Fans have held the scene up as a series-defining moment.

The group’s TikTok video was shared on Netflix’s official Twitter. The streaming service wrote that it was “currently losing my mind over Metalica duetting with Eddie Munson on Master of Puppets!”

Currently losing my mind over @Metallica duetting with Eddie Munson on Master of Puppets! pic.twitter.com/CKyhaLVRiB — Netflix (@netflix) July 8, 2022

Eddie Munson had some help from a legacy Metallica member

It was revealed in the credits of Stranger Things that there’s a Metallica family tie to the episode in question. Though the actor playing Eddie did learn how to play the song for the scene, he got a little help. In the scene, Tye Trujillo — the son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo – was in charge of “additional guitar tracks.”

Kirk Hammett weighed in on Tye’s playing on social media. “Very proud of my little bro Tye Trujillo who pulled off the lead to ‘Master of Puppets’, Hammett wrote. “He’s not a guitar player but a bass player just like his pop!”, he added. The authenticity certainly helped send the scene over the top.

Previously, Metallica has expressed excitement about using the song in the conclusion on Twitter. “The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into ‘Stranger Things’ has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” Metallica wrote. “We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… It’s so extremely well done, so much so that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer! How crazy cool is that?”

Of course, Metallica has reason to celebrate. The group topped the iTunes rock chart after the season 4 finale.