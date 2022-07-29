Metallica Pays Tribute To Hit Netflix Show With ‘Master of Puppets’ at Lollapalooza

Metallica is coming off a career resurgence after their seminal 80s trash metal anthem “Master of Puppets” featured prominently in the most recent season finale of Stranger Things. The hit Netflix TV show is at the center of the pop culture conversation and it brought Metallica along for the ride.

The metal icons never fully left the limelight. They’ve continued to release successful music and they’ve toured the world countless times over since “Master of Puppets” first came out in 1985. The band headlined the first night of the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, Illinois this week. It’s their first time at the famed festival since 2015, and they turned in a trademark electric performance.

They capped off the epic performance by paying tribute to the now iconic Stranger Things scene by projecting the scene of Eddie Munson’s guitar playing during their performance of the song.

Metallica are certifiable metal icons who have spent decades building a reputation as one of the hardest working bands in rock music. Once Stranger Things aired its season 4 finale though, the band saw a sudden surge in popularity. The scene instantly went viral and “Master of Puppets” shot up the charts to rub elbows with all of the current-day hit-makers. Suddenly an entire generation heard the song for the first time.

Before Metallica performed the song at Lollapalooza, singer James Hetfield thanked the crowd for all of the memories. “Forty-one years to still be up here kicking your asses and you still kicking ours… We were born to do this and we’re glad we’re still doing it,” Hetfield said before asking how many first-timers were in the audience.

Metallica Thanks ‘Stranger Things’

The newfound success of the song brought a huge amount of attention to Metallica and other music from the era. Metallica posted to their official Instagram page to mark the honor.

“The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?” the band captioned the post.

The Lollapalooza Festival continues into this weekend with performances from artists such as Green Day, Machine Gun Kelly, and J. Cole. The entire festival is streaming live on Hulu for viewers at home.