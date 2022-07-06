Metallica Speaks Out After ‘Stranger Things’ Gives New Life to ‘Master of Puppets’

Stranger Things 4 used a classic Metallica track in a recent episode. “Master of Puppets” pops up in the season four finale titled “The Piggyback.” The original track is eight minutes long. The song came out in 1986. Season four takes place in 1986. Metallica took to social media to comment.

“The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include “Master of Puppets” in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away… it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?” the band captioned the post.

They continued, “It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

Nora Felder is the show’s music supervisor. She revealed how the moment happened to Variety.

“It was another one of those ‘it had to be this song’ moments,” she said. “This part of the story was anticipated to be a pivotal and especially hair-raising scene in which Eddie heroically stood tall for the fight of his life. I believe the Duffer Brothers felt that playing ‘Master of Puppets’ throughout the extended scene was the clear choice. No other song was discussed further, and we jumped in to clear it straight away.”

Metallica OKs ‘Master of Puppets’ Usage

“I got in touch with Metallica’s management office and carefully went over the scene and what the intent would be,” Felder tells Variety. “I knew the clearance would be taken seriously as we had used one of their songs in season two and learned that they were fans of the show.”

Felder adds the song is a significant track from the band’s massive catalog. She knows how important the track is to both the band and its’ fans. Felder wanted to be respectful of that. She wanted to ensure that they knew the context of the song’s inclusion. The scene involves a new character that fans didn’t previously know. She wanted to explain all of that to the band.

Metallica agreed.

It’s the second time this season that Stranger Things dusted off an 80s classic. Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” earned new life earlier in this season. Music discovery isn’t what it once was. New generations learn old songs from TikTok. And, now, from Stranger Things.