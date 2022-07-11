Metallica’s ‘Stranger Things’ Mashup Video Explodes on TikTok, Reaches 2M Views

Metallica’s classic hit “Master of Puppets” was used in the season finale of Stranger Things. Since then we’ve learned that the guys in the band are huge fans of the show. The band recently posted a mashup of themselves performing the song along with the scene. The TikTok video now has two million views and nearly 1.5 million likes.

“Eddie, this is for you!” they captioned the video. In the video, the band is wearing “Hell Fire Club” t-shirts from the show, too.

Who knew that a metal band that’s been at since 1981 could figure out how to go viral on TikTok?

Metallica was honored to be included in the show. Shortly after the episode aired, the band took to Instagram to react to the moment.

“It’s an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all the other amazing artists featured on the show,” the post stated.

The show’s music supervisor, Nora Felder, went to great lengths to make sure the song was included in the scene.

“I believe the Duffer Brothers felt that playing ‘Master of Puppets’ throughout the extended scene was the clear choice,” she told Variety. “No other song was discussed further, and we jumped in to clear it straight away.”

Felder knew the band were fans of the show, as she had previously used their work in season two. The show is making quite a name for itself for its use of music. Earlier this year, it revived the Kate Bush track “Running Up That Hill.” That song also saw a massive bump on the charts.

New Life for Metallica’s ‘Master of Puppets’

The title track from Metallica’s 1986 album soared to number one on the iTunes rock chart after the show aired. And you know those guys have to be most happy to see it happen on iTunes, right?

It’s also seen massive streaming numbers since the Stranger Things season finale. The track saw a 650.3% increase in streams the week after the show. That is, it went from 1,020,333 all the way up to 7,655,536 in a week. The download increase was 999%.

Radio play didn’t increase much, but the formats that would put “Master of Puppets” in rotation likely already had it there. It’s only really going to pop up on classic rock stations. There was a 25.5% bump over the six day span following the show’s air. Not too shabby. But the kids aren’t listening to terrestrial radio. And watching the kids discover acts like Metallica and Kate Bush through Stranger Things has been fun to watch.