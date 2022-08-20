Michael Bublé & His Wife Welcome Fourth Child, Reveal Heartwarming Photo

Singer Michael Bublé and his wife have welcomed their fourth child into the world, finally sharing the little girl’s name with fans!

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are now officially the parents of four, after welcoming their baby girl, Cielo into the world recently. Additionally, the I’ll Never Not Love You singer took to Instagram shortly after her birth, sharing with fans on social media a sweet message for the newest addition to their family. The post has an extra surprise, too, as the proud parents share their new little girl’s unique name, Cielo.

“From love comes life, light and her,” the couple writes in their touching April 19 Instagram message.

“… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé,” the couple announces.

“You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!” the proud parents exclaim of the latest addition to the family.

“Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!!” Louisana and Michael note in the post. The proud parents then send a shout-out to Cielo’s older siblings, signing off with, “Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad.”

Michael Bublé Joins Kelly Clarkson On A Walk Down TV Sitcom Memory Lane

During a recent interview with American Idol alum, Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé learned that Kelly and Randy both share his love of TV theme songs. It was a fun connection that led to an exciting talks show moment when Bublé and Clarkson come together to perform some of the most classic sitcom theme songs of all time.

“I love TV themes,” Michael Buble says as the clip begins.

“[Kelly] and [Randy] – If you had to pick one television theme, what is it?” of course, Kelly Clarkson could not pick just one…there are way too many to choose from!

“Oh my god, there’s so many good ones in the ’80s and the ’90s,” Kelly Clarkson replies to Bublé’s question.

“There’s so many great ones, man,” Randy Jackson adds.

Bublé Knows Exactly What His Favorite Sitcom Song Is!

There may be too many TV sitcom themes to pick from when trying to name a favorite for Kelly Clarkson. However, Michael Bublé knows exactly which one he would pick every single time…the theme song to Cheers! He quickly steps up, belting out the song’s iconic words to the Where Everybody Knows Your Name song.

Both Kelly Clarkson and Randy Jackson are quick to agree that the Cheers theme song is a great choice when picking a favorite theme song. However, Jackson declares the I Dream of Jeannie theme to be his favorite.

“I like the whole bossa vibe,” Jackson quips.

Clarkson, on the other hand, goes for the Full House gang, naming this theme bringing with the always recognizable “The milkman, the paperboy, evening TV…” to be her favorite.