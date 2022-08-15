Michelle Branch Breaks Silence on Social Media for First Time Since Arrest

Michelle Branch had an interesting weekend. News broke last Thursday that the “Everywhere” singer intends to divorce her husband of three years after learning about an affair. In now-deleted tweets, the 39-year-old alleged that Patrick Carney had an affair with a member of The Black Keys’s team. Carney is the drummer for the Ohio rock band that calls Nashville home.

That night, a domestic disturbance was reported to police. At around 2 a.m., Michelle Branch was taken into custody for slapping Carney “one or two times.”

On Sunday evening, Michelle Branch made her first social media post since the incident. It included a vague mention of the weekend drama, but it was largely a celebration of one of her most successful albums. The Spirit Room arrived in 2001. The record’s first track is the smash “Everywhere.” Check out her post below.

“The Spirit Room came out 21 years ago today. You’re legally allowed to drink and listen to it now. Oh, the things I could tell this girl. I’m overwhelmed by the support,” she captioned the post.

She received a lot of support in the comments from other musicians.

“Sending you so much love. Just remember who you are. Don’t forget it. You will save yourself. And you deserve everything good. And you will get it. Stay fire,” replied the official account for rock band Garbage. The post likely came from lead singer Shirley Manson.

“HUGE record for me, friend. grateful it came into my life!! xoxo,” replied Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee.

“The record we all needed!!! Truly iconic,” replied Nashville-based rock band Bully.

What Happens for Michelle Branch Now?

Michelle Branch has a new studio album due in September. She recorded it with Carney. Branch and Carny married in 2019, and much of the new material came from the pandemic. The Trouble with Fever is due on September 16.

She celebrates the release with a performance at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville on September 12. Michelle Branch also performs at Paradise Rock Club in Boston on September 15. She has a string of dates to support the album through September. She’s in New York, Philadelphia, New York, D.C. and Chicago along the way. She wraps with a trio of California dates. The finals dates are at the legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles on September 26 & 27. Check out all of her tour dates and get ticket information at her website.

The new record is her sixth studio release, excluding her independent 2000 release. It’s her first since 2010’s Everything Comes and Goes. She earned her first Grammy in 2003 for a collaboration with Santana titled “The Game of Love.”