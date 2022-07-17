Mick Jagger and Keith Richards Call This Rolling Stones Album ‘Rubbish’

For over 60 years, the Rolling Stones have been making rock-n-roll magic for their loyal fans. The band has birthed 30 incredible albums. In addition, fans and critics alike have praised the band’s massive body of work.

However, there’s one record that founding members of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards, don’t much care for.

Their statements about one of their earliest albums prove artists can sometimes agree with their critics, even if they don’t open up about it publicly.

During an interview with Esquire, Jagger and Richards expressed their genuine feelings about one particular record.

The album in question was 1967’s Their Satanic Majesties Request, which came out the same year as another iconic record. The Beatles released their Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band the same year. Moreso, fans often compare the Rolling Stones’ album to Sgt. Pepper’s.

From 1963 to 1967, Andrew Loog Oldham was the manager of the Rolling Stones. Their criticism of this album would be less surprising when fans realized that, according to Jagger, the “nonsense” record was produced somewhat to “piss Andrew off because he was such a pain in the neck.”

According to Richards, the other reason was that the band wanted to show that the Rolling Stones could make a “load of s***” that comes across as a “genius album.”

The Rolling Stones draw inspiration from fellow iconic rock band

As aforementioned, the band released Their Satanic Majesties Request in December 1967 – five years after they formed the band. Although Jagger is not a big fan, he still believes “there are two good songs” from the album. He considers the tracks “She’s a Rainbow” and “2000 Light Years From Home” solid pieces.

In addition, journalist John Kruth at American Songwriter agrees with Jagger.

According to Kruth, “‘She’s a Rainbow’ is nothing short of radiant.” He added, “While ‘2000 Light Years from Home’ takes me down into the dark dungeon of despair that Jones, Jagger and Richards undoubtedly experienced after being thrown into the dreaded Wormwood Scrubs Prison on drug charges (mostly for cannabis).”

He added: “‘2000 Light Years From Home,’ features a classic Keith Richards grungy guitar hook, with great drumming from Charlie Watts and atmosphere galore courtesy of Brian Jones, who conjured sonic magic with backwards piano and synthesizer instead of his usual arsenal of exotic folk instruments, which included dulcimer, record and sitar.”

When The Beatles recorded the album, frontman Paul McCartney had the idea that they record the album as if they were Sgt. Pepper and his band. As a result, the theme is most evident in the opening two tracks. You can see it in the title song and “With a Little Help from My Friends.”