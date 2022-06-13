Mick Jagger Positive COVID Test Forces Rolling Stones To Cancel Concert

When Mick Jagger and The Rolling Stones announced their 60th-anniversary tour, fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on a ticket. Sadly, however, the Stones have been forced to postpone at least one concert due to Mick Jagger testing positive for COVID.

Today, less than two weeks into their summer tour, the band posted a statement on Twitter announcing the news. “The Rolling Stones have been forced to call off tonight’s concert in Amsterdam at the Johan Cruijff Arena, following Mick Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the stadium,” the statement reads. “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement.”

“But the safety of the audience, fellow musicians, and the touring crew has to take priority,” it continues. “The show will be rescheduled for a later date. Tickets for tonight’s show will be honored for the rescheduled date. Standby for details.”

Mick Jagger himself posted a statement as well, apologizing to fans and assuring them that the Amsterdam concert will take place as soon as they’re able to give it.

‘I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight,” the legendary musician wrote. “I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

Mick Jagger’s Fans React to COVID Diagnosis

Though fans were disappointed by the news, they were quick to rally behind the beloved artist. “Best of strength and health and hopefully no severe illness,” one fan wrote. “Was very much looking forward to your show – as always – but health is most important!”

“Get well, Mick! I hope you get back to dancing soon!” another said. “Please rest and let yourself fully recover,” a third added. “Hoping it’s a mild case and a speedy recovery. Your fans understand and only want for you to be healthy and safe.”

Get well Mick! There are thousands of shows but only one Mick — Madhatters4 (@Madhatters41) June 13, 2022

The next scheduled date on the tour is Friday, June 17th, in the Wankdorf Stadium in Switzerland. At this time, it’s unclear whether The Rolling Stones will be able to perform or will be forced to postpone a second date.

Hopefully, Mick Jagger makes a speedy recovery and has no trouble returning to the stage for the remainder of the band’s landmark tour. As many fans have noted, The Rolling Stones haven’t lost an ounce of their stage presence in 60 years of performing, and we can only hope there are many more successful years to come.