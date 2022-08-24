mick-jagger-posts-moving-tribute-to-late-bandmate-charlie-watts-on-first-anniversary-of-his-death

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger is paying tribute to his bandmate, Charlie Watts, on the one-year anniversary of his death.

On August 24th, the singer posted an emotional video montage of Watts over the years. In it, pictures rotate to the Rolling Stones’ hit, Till the Next Goodbye. And with a voiceover, Jagger shares his favorite memories of Watts.

“Thinking of Charlie today,” he captioned.

“I miss Charlie because he had a great sense of humor.” says as candid photos scroll over the screen. “Outside of the band, you know, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times.”

“We loved sports; we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games, and we had other interests apart from just music,” he shared somberly. “But, of course, I really miss Charlie so much.”

The Rolling Stones Remember Late Drummer Charlie Watts

Charlie Watts passed away on August 24, 2021, following emergency surgery. He was 80 years old. The iconic drummer had been privately battling throat cancer since 2004, according to The Sun.

Watts was survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley Anne Shepherd, his daughter, Seraphina, and his granddaughter, Charlotte.

Watts joined the Rolling Stones in 1963 and helped them jump to rock history. Together, the band won four Grammys, including a Lifetime Achievement award, sold over 200 million records, and became members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Watts had stepped away from the band prior to his death due to his health issues. However, it wasn’t until months after his passing that the Rolling Stones replaced him. Currently, Steve Jordan is drumming in his place.

The original band members recently spoke out about life on the road without Charlie Watts. And though they’ve moved forward without him, they continue to feel his absence.

“I miss Charlie on many levels,” Jagger told Daily Mail this past June. “I miss wanting to play him this new groove and I want to say how badly England has done in the Test match yesterday cause I miss him a lot.”

And guitarist Keith Richards admitted that he’s still processing his grief. And he noted that Watts will forever remain the most legendary drummer in history.

“I am still dealing with it. Charlie was the engine. The best drummer England has produced,” he said. “People like Charlie Watts are very hard to put in a pocket. They don’t make pockets for people like Charlie. He is a totally unique guy.”