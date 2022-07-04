Mick Jagger Revealed Keith Richards Didn’t Like ‘Satisfaction’ at First

More than 40 years after the release of Rolling Stones’ hit single “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” Mick Jagger reveals that Keith Richards wasn’t exactly excited about the track at first.

In the first episode of the BBC Documentary series “My Life as a Rolling Stone,” music legend Mick Jagger opened up about writing the hit song. “There’s this motel in Clearwater, Florida, and I remember sitting with Keith and writing the song ‘Satisfaction’. Andrew Oldham said, ‘This is a No. 1 single – this is great!’”

However, Richards wasn’t happy with the track, according to Mick Jagger. “Keith was like, ‘I don’t really like it. It can’t come out as a single’. And it went to no. 1 like instantly.”

While speaking about the song’s success, Mick Jagger shared that its release was a big moment for the band. “It became your signature tune, your cri de coeur, your sexuality, your controversy. You need to have that song that everyone remembers. It makes a huge change, and it also brings you into a much more confident era of writing, production, and stuff.”

Meanwhile, Mick Jagger opens up about the increased tension with Brian Jones, which was part of the reason for Jones’ departure from The Rolling Stones. “He was very musical, so he could pick up different instruments, and he was quite innovative, so a lot of contributions were perhaps not for melodies and lyrics but from licks that he played.”

Mick Jagger went on to add that Jones liked to tell people that The Rolling Stones was his band. “But we were always like, ‘Really? What do you mean it’s your band?’ We thought it was our band, not Brian’s.”

Keith Richards Says There’s a Chemistry Between Him & Mick Jagger That ‘Works’

While speaking to NPR in September 2015, Keith Richards opened up about his relationship with Mick Jagger over the years.

“I think the relationship is actually still in flux, or still growing,” Richards stated. However, he admitted that it isn’t fixed. “Sometimes he can’t get up my end, and I have no doubt that I can certainly piss him off sometimes. At the same time, there’s a chemistry between us that we both recognize and that we know works.”

Richards goes on to explain that in a way both he and Mick Jagger are trying to come to terms with each other. “Most guys, you know where you stand with. Mick and I don’t quite know how to stand with each other, and we never have.”

However, Richard said he believes there is one common ground that The Rolling Stones bandmates have found. He recalled the band’s early years in London and Chicago. “At that time – 18, 19 years old- you know, you’re still very young and idealistic. ‘People should know the rhythm and blues and Chicago blues, and we’ll do our best to give you our version of that.’ And it bloody well happened.”