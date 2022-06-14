Earlier this year, The Rolling Stones announced their summer tour, SIXTY, in which they would celebrate their sixtieth anniversary with 14 shows in 10 countries across Europe. Sadly, however, just two weeks after the tour began, the Stones were forced to postpone at least one performance. When the band arrived in Amsterdam for their fourth show, their leading man, Mick Jagger, noticed a few worrying symptoms.

After a COVID test, their fears were confirmed – the legendary performer tested positive for the virus. As of now, they have only canceled the June 13 show in Amsterdam. The next show, however, is right around the corner, and if Mick isn’t feeling better by Friday, there could be more postponements on the way.

Following the positive test, Mick Jagger posted a statement across his social media accounts. In it, the singer apologized to fans and assured those with tickets to the canceled shows that they would be able to see The Rolling Stones live in the near future.

“I’m so sorry that we’ve had to postpone the Amsterdam show with such short notice tonight,” Jagger wrote. “I have unfortunately just tested positive for COVID. We aim to reschedule the date ASAP and get back as soon as we can. Thank you all for your patience and understanding.”

The announcement worried not only fans of the musician but his family as well. His second youngest child, Lucas Jagger, commented on the statement, “Dadda,” with a heart and tearful emoji. Lucas’ mother, Luciana Gimenez, comforted her son in the replies. “He will be ok my darling!!” she wrote. “We are here for him.”

Rolling Stones Frontman Mick Jagger on Performing in His Golden Years

While Mick Jagger is in incredible health for a man of 78, he’s had his fair share of health scares over the years. In addition to his recent COVID diagnosis, he also had heart surgery in 2019. As such, the singer knows how important it is to maintain an active lifestyle.

In an interview with the Sunday Times, Jagger described his regimen. “Six weeks of practice even before rehearsals start,” he explained. “And I do dancing, gym, every day of the week. I don’t enjoy it very much, but it has to be done.”

Though Mick Jagger admits the Stones’ touring schedule is exhausting for a man nearing his 80s, he’s fully committed to the band and their fans. “Rock ‘n’ roll, or any kind of pop music honestly, isn’t supposed to be done when you’re in your 70s,” Jagger said. “It wasn’t designed for that. Doing anything high-energy at this age is really pushing it.”

“But that makes it even more challenging,” he added. “So it’s, like, ‘OK, we’ve got to f—ing do this right,’ but it’s got to be as full-on as possible. Of course you could do another type of music — we’ve got lots of ballads. I could sit on a chair.”