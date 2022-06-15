Mick Jagger Speaks Out for First Time After Canceling Show, Gives Health Update

Mick Jagger has broken his silence after the Rolling Stones’ frontman canceled his shows after he contracted COVID-19. On Wednesday, the music icon spoke out via Instagram for the first time since the news broke.

“Thank you all so much for your well wishes and messages the last few days,” he wrote online to his 2.5 million followers. The singer then went on to discuss when he plans to get back on the road.

“I’m feeling much better and can’t wait to get back on stage next week! The Amsterdam date has been rescheduled for July 7 and we’ll have news of the new Bern date ASAP. See you soon!”

On Monday, the Rolling Stones canceled their concert in Amsterdam just hours before the band was set to take the stage after the 78-year-old tested positive for the virus.

The beloved band announced the cancellation in a statement, saying Jagger tested positive “after experiencing symptoms of Covid upon arrival at the stadium.” At the time, there were no further details revealed about his condition.

“The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for tonight’s postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority,” the statement said, adding that the show would be rescheduled. In addition, tickets for the concert at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruyff Arena would be honored for the new date.

Additionally, some fans were already in the stadium waiting when the band announced that they had pushed the show back to another date.

Mick Jagger’s son expresses concern after he contracts COVID-19

The “Satisfaction” rockers were currently touring Europe with a show called SIXTY to mark the band member’s six decades together. Their last show was at Liverpool’s Anfield Stadium on June 9. The next scheduled concert is in Bern, Switzerland, on June 17.

The veteran performers began their European leg of the tour in Madrid on June 1. The tour will finish up in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 31.

Last week, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, and Ronnie Wood played in Liverpool, England. There, the show had a very special audience member. In fact, Jagger’s 5-year-old son Deveraux was there cheering his dad on as he played.

The singer’s girlfriend Melanie Hamrick also shared an adorable video on her Instagram Story of the little one dancing backstage at the show to “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.” “Vibes,” Hamrick, 35, wrote alongside the video.

Jagger also left his son Lucas, 23, concerned after hearing that his father had fallen victim to the virus. “Dadda!” a disheartened Lucas exclaimed on Instagram, adding crying emojis to showcase his sadness.