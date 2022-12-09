Mick Jagger’s Youngest Son, Deveraux, Looks Nearly Identical to the Singer in New Photos

Based on some new photos, the youngest son of Mick Jagger looks a lot like his father these days. The Rolling Stones frontman and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick celebrated their son’s sixth birthday recently. His name is Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger. He was born back in 2016. Jagger is 79 while Hambrick is 35. Turning 6 years old is putting the young boy with some locks like his famous father.

Hamrick headed over to Instagram. She captioned the photo collection, “Happy 6th Birthday to our WONDERFUL Devi – Love you so much !!!!!”

In the first photo, we can see Deveraux in what appears to be a studio. He’s holding either a cookie or a biscuit in his hand. The T-shirt? It looks like an iconic Rolling Stones logo on the front of it. As you can see, his light blonde hair drops into a fringe on his face. It kind of looks like Mick Jagger’s looks a bit.

Mick Jagger’s Son Has People Admiring His Looks

Another picture from the collection shows Mick Jagger and Hamrick crouching down to hug their child. Blue, white, and gold balloons surrounded the floor all around them. Deveraux appears to be happy, while Mick looks into the camera and Melanie kisses her son’s cheek. Hamrick also can be seen holding a colorful birthday cake to celebrate Deveraux’s birthday.

Additional photos show Deveraux sitting on fairground rides bundled up in a padded jacket. Deveraux looks a little bit like Mick Jagger, who has seven other children with four other women. Recently, Hamrick sparked engagement rumors with Mick. She was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger. She took a mirror selfie ahead of heading out for a night out with an all-black ensemble.

Hamrick wrote in the caption space, “A Ballerina hairdo goes with everything.” But quick-eyed fans spotted the jewelry on her ring finger. The couple first began dating in 2014 at a gig in Tokyo.

Mick’s first child, daughter Karis, 52, was because of a fling with actress and singer Marsha Hunt. He had a daughter Jade, 51, with his then-wife Bianca. Mick Jagger also has four children with Jerry Hall: daughters Elizabeth, 38, and Georgia, 31, and sons James, 37, and Gabriel, 25.

Jagger and Hall split up after it was discovered that Jagger had an affair with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez Morad, resulting in Jagger’s seventh child, Lucas, Daily Mail reports. Mick Jagger is known for his partying ways, but it appears that he’s mellowed out. This is despite the Rolling Stones continuing to tour. And they have a new album of new music coming out in 2023.