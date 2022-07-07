Mickey Guyton Speaks Out About the Importance of Being a ‘Safe Haven’ For Fellow Music Artists

She has more than 10 years in the country music industry, and now Mickey Guyton opens up about the importance of being a safe haven for those just starting out their music careers.

While speaking to CMT, Mickey Guyton said it is critical to her as a singer and songwriter to inspire others the way country music legends LeAnn Rimes and Dolly Parton inspire her. “I think everyone, no matter where you’re from, just wants to feel like they have a safe space,” Guyton explained. “And I want to create that safe space for artists when they’re coming up.”

Mickey Guyton further stated that no matter who the artists are, they need a safe haven. “Especially for artists of color. I want them to feel like they have a safe space in any genre that they pursue. And that’s something that has given me a lot of purpose: Being that for people.”

Mickey Guyton Talks Teaming Up With Tyler Hubbard

Meanwhile, Mickey Guy shared details about teaming up with what is described as an “unlikely collaborator,” Tyler Hubbard. “We developed a really great working relationship,” Guyton stated. “I never in a million years… and I must admit, I definitely did misjudge him. I will take ownership of that.”

Mickey Guyton then said when it comes to Hubbard, she was seeing a “King of Bro-Country” and she had judged him based on that persona. “And when I met him, he and his wife are like humanitarian, kind, loving, family people. I’ve completely fallen in love with them and their kids. They are just such amazing humans.”

Also speaking about her relationship with LeAnn Rimes, Mickey Guyton said, “LeAnn Rimes has become a friend of mine, which is crazy! Because she’s inspired me so long ago. She’s been so instrumental in my career.”

Mickey Guyton then spoke about how it’s been fun to get to know Rimes. She described the “Blue” songstress as a thoughtful, caring, loving, nurturing person. “You didn’t get the social media of LeAnn when she was coming up in her career,” Guyton noted. “And I’ve gotten to just be on the inside of that – and she is guarded because she has gone through a lot. And when you get to know her, she is like a chef’s kiss of a human being.”

In regards to Dolly Parton’s influence on her music career, Mickey Guyton revealed that her grandmother was a huge Parton fan. “She lived in the country, so she didn’t have cable, and all she had were movies, VHS tapes. When I would go into her room to watch movies, I would look on the back of her door, and there was Dolly Parton; and there was Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers duet VHS tapes. So that’s how I fell in love with Dolly Parton.”