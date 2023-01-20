Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Crushes Spotify Record While Absolutely Torching Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus now has hard numbers from Spotify to back up that her new track “Flowers” is a one-of-a-kind smash hit. On Friday, the streaming service declared that “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in Spotify history during a single seven-day period. By Friday morning, Cyrus’ chart-topping hit had an impressive 101,838,799 streams since its release on Jan 12. This is faster than any song in Spotify’s history has ever reached the 100 million point mark.

Following the streamer’s announcement on their social media accounts, the megastar was quick to share her own thoughts about it over Instagram Stories and Twitter. “Thank you so much @Spotify and my amazing fans,” Cyrus wrote.

Are Miley Cyrus fans searching for Easter eggs in the hit track?

Some are pointing out that the potential spike in numbers is due to Easter eggs fans are searching for in the lyrics to “Flowers”. The pop song’s lyrics allude to her tumultuous relationship with Liam Hemsworth and even make a deeper double meaning in relation to Miley watching her marriage and their beloved Malibu home ‘burn’ down. “We were right / til we weren’t / built a home and watched it burn,” she croons at one point. Another clue that points to the track being about Hemsworth is that it was released on his 33rd birthday.

After meeting on the set of their movie The Last Song (2010) when Miley was 17 and Liam 19, the couple began a tumultuous near-decade-long relationship. In November 2018, their house burned down in the lethal Woolsey Fire. The two married only one month later but ultimately divorced after less than twelve months in August 2019.

‘Flowers’ has a long way to go to be Cyrus’ most streamed song

Jana Coffey, Spotify’s artist & label partnerships lead elaborated on the track’s success. “It’s been incredible watching ‘Flowers’ break the record for most streams in a single week,” Coffey told Variety. “The song was already off to an amazing start after its first day, and it’s only grown from there. Rather than seeing massive streams on day one that decline throughout the week, each day since release has been bigger than the one before. Miley is back, and with her album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ coming out in a few months this is just the beginning.”

Previously, BTS’ “Butter” was the record-holder for most streams on Spotify in a week. The pop group nearly reached the 100 million mark within its first seven days. Astonishingly, it set a new record with 99.37 million plays during that time frame. It proceeded to cross the milestone of 100 million just one day later.

Despite its potential success, “Flowers” probably won’t break the record for being Miley Cyrus’ most streamed song on Spotify. The current champion is her hit single “Party in the USA” with 1.1 billion streams to date. It had a peak ranking of No. 2 on the Hot 100 back in 2009.