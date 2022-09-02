miley-cyrus-reportedly-has-falling-out-with-billy-ray-cyrus-after-divorce-from-her-mom

Miley Cyrus is no longer speaking to her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, because of how he’s handling his ongoing divorce from Miley’s mother, Tish.

The Country music star and Tish announced their separation in April. And, according to The Sun, the former Hannah Montana duo has since begun feuding to the point of unfollowing each other on social media.

“Miley is all about peace,” a source told the publication. “But she didn’t agree with some things that her father has done. It has really escalated and they are not on good terms.”

“There were words exchanged over what ­happened towards the end of Billy and Tish’s marriage, and since then,” they continued. “But they clearly see things very differently.”

This Isn’t the First Public Feud Between Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus

The Achy Breaky Heart singer married his wife in 1993. And they went on to have three children, Miley, 29, Braison, 27, and Noah, 22. Tish also has two children from another relationship, Brandi, 34, and Trace, 33, who Billy Ray adopted. The singer shares Christopher Cody, 30, with ex-wife Kristin Luckey.

The divorce proceedings mark the third time that Billy Ray and Tish have separated and filed for divorce. A 2010 split also caused a rift between Miley Cyrus and her father that reportedly lasted for years.

“Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology,” the source said of the current fight. “The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset.”

Miley and her father have maintained a strong bond throughout the majority of their respective careers. But they’ve had several instances that led to estrangement, and the fights didn’t just concern Billy Ray and Tish’s relationship.

Apparently, their shared Disney series, which launched Miley’s stardom, also destroyed their relationship and created a fight that lasted for years. The two starred as a father-daughter team, Miley and Robbie Ray Stewart, who lived a double life to maintain Miley’s privacy despite her megastar singing career.

Hannah Montana ran from 2006 until 2011 and earned four Primetime Emmy nods. It also launched a TV movie and several music videos. However, Billy Ray claims that success came with a price. And if he could go back, he never would have agreed to put his daughter or himself in the limelight.

“It destroyed my family,” he told GQ in 2011. “I’ll tell you right now, the damn show destroyed my family. I’d take it back in a second. For my family to be here and just everybody to be OK, safe and sound, and happy and normal would have been fantastic. Heck, yeah!”